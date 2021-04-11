Love is in the air
On April 1 at about 5:30 p.m., we ordered our supper at Arby’s on Thain. As we drove forward to pay, the cashier informed us that the couple in the vehicle ahead of us had paid for our meal. They had already left so we were unable to thank them.
Thank you, kind people.
It might be wishful thinking but it sure seems that recently there is less tension and more love in the air.
John and
Linda Hull
Lewiston
Lousy headline
I apologize for the letter that was printed in the April 4 Lewiston Tribune, not because of anything I said, but because of the title that was used and the Tribune’s editing. The appropriate title should have been “Where’s the urgency?” The word urgency, which was used repeatedly concerning the terrible conditions at the jail during the sales tax effort — over and over again — seems no longer relevant?
“What’s the rush?” was the exact opposite of my letter’s message.
To Jim Griffin: sorry for the misspelling, by the Tribune, of your name. I understand what you said in your letter. Just to be clear, I have long standing problems with how past and present issues have been handled. My thought is that you and I agree on one point: This could become another aquatic center if we don’t get people on the same page.
I hope we can agree that multiple concerns need to be resolved, the most important of which are a cost-effective location, operating costs and staffing, some of which will be challenges for years to come.
What your letter tells me is that people are losing confidence in the process.
For those reasons, the Jail Planning Committee should be reinstated, a group comprised of knowledgeable voices who are given the necessary planning authority.
It would be the group that keeps us informed and ensures that our tax dollars are spent wisely.
A little more history may be helpful. For more information email me at jackworle1@gmail.com .
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Raise minimum wage
In his column on the minimum wage (March 28), Bob Hassoldt doesn’t mention a single economist. I refer him to a survey in ... the Economist (Aug. 15), which showed a major shift among world economists away from the traditional view that raising the minimum wage is bad for the economy.
Seattle now has a $15 minimum wage. Many restaurant owners warned they would have to close down. Instead, eating establishments in the city have increased from 134,000 in 2015 to 156,000 today. Seattle and San Francisco (also at $15 per hour) have experienced the highest small business growth in the nation.
A recent study of food prices in Seattle showed there was no significant rise during the five-year period in which the $15 minimum was reached. In states that raised the minimum wage, there has been only a 0.9 percent increase in the price of a Big Mac.
Those who argue the minimum wage is a “training” salary for young people are ignorant of the fact that 88 percent of minimum wage workers are older than 20. In New York City, two-thirds are primary wage earners and 26 percent are raising children.
Raising the minimum wage does not ruin the economy. In the first quarter of 2020, Washington had the highest growth rate in the country at 3.9 percent versus Idaho’s 2.8 percent.
Australia has the world’s highest minimum wage ($19.49), and there, a Big Mac costs $6.45 (purchasing power parity) while it costs $5.99 in the U.S.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Beware the cloud
The smartphone took the world by storm, making Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, YouTube, etc., even richer. They monetized information.
Government approached those firms, offered political favors and money for information. Big Tech, seduced by government, developed the cloud, which is neither a cloud nor in the sky.
These clouds aren’t wispy water vapor. They’re giant data storage facilities, filled with servers that hum 24/7 and use megawatts. One impressive cloud is the Utah Data Center near Bluffdale, Utah, built with $1.9 billion in taxpayer bucks in June 2013.
What’s stored in these clouds?
Nothing much — just audio, video, photos, emails, documents and other info to track our movements and contacts www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2337420/Utah-Data-Center-The-million-square-foot-Utah-data-mining-facility-built-NSA.html).
For years, Big Tech has been monitoring and censoring what we say and send online. Was its information control effective? By presenting only what controllers want us to know, 2021 society is dramatically different than its 2019 counterpart.
Progressives deride the USA’s founders as “old white men.”
Those old white men had lived in Europe and were fed up with top-down rule.
Concerning information, America’s fourth president, James Madison, said: “A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it is but a prologue to a farce, or a tragedy, or perhaps both.”
The U.S. government is supposed to be “... of, by and for the people”— not by big money that controls 1) information, and 2) us.
What could possibly go wrong?
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston