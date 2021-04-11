Earth has limits
Recently, the Swedish Academy of Science and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research released a white paper titled “Our future in the Anthropocene biosphere.”
The article stated; “The notion that humanity is external to the biosphere has allowed for models in which technological progress is expected to enable humanity to enjoy ever-growing GPD and thus consumption. This view was comparatively harmless, as long as the biosphere was sufficiently resilient to supply the demands humanity made of it. This is no longer the case, and it has far-reaching implications for contemporary models of economic possibilities.”
We have failed to accept the fact that we inhabit a finite planet that has finite resources and continuous production and consumption is not possible. By doing this, we have threatened the continued existence of species of flora and fauna on planet Earth.
The exception is the continued existence of microbes. They are thriving.
The Bible is likely incorrect in Matthew 5:5: “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the Earth.”
I believe it is far more likely that it will be the microbes. They are far more adaptable to environmental extremes. They have been found in ice cores from Greenland and Antarctic, and they also exist in thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Local heroes
One has to give props to local heroes.
First (and previously lauded here) is Rich Eggleston, who, at great personal cost, sued Asotin County for egregious failure adhering to public records laws, winning a significant judgment. Although the judgment is years old, county commissioners continue authorizing tens of thousands in legal expenses annually fighting the judgment’s size. At least, the county is now paying closer attention to public records laws, so the lawsuit wasn’t a waste. Though collecting virtually nothing, Eggleston is to be congratulated.
Now kudos to former 2nd District Court Judge John Bradbury. Becoming privy to corrupt practices in Lewiston city government following his election to the city council, he rightly began trying to get the corruption corrected. The council and City Manager Alan Nygaard (Lewiston’s “deep state”) simply ignored Bradbury and continued doing what they’ve always done. So Bradbury threatened to sue his own city council, and they challenged him to do. He has now done so, and the city has already spent nearly $14,000 to challenge the suit.
If 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie also wants to be a hero, he will rule in a declaratory judgment in favor of Bradbury’s suit, causing the city to rightfully be required to pay back millions it has have wrongly collected from citizens.
Hopefully, there are opposition candidates for the several council positions up for reelection this year. The incumbents could not have avoided knowing everything Bradbury details in his suit. They are therefore complicit in the wrongdoing.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Not ‘questionable’
In the March 31 article in the Lewiston Tribune regarding Idaho County residents’ petition for a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, Grangeville resident Phil Volkman took a shot at Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Volkman included a reference to COVID-19 as “a questionable pandemic.”
Gun rights is a topic that everyone should be giving a lot of attention. It’s very political and those that believe the Second Amendment is under attack should feel good about taking their stand in opposition, either individually or, as in this case, via a petition. However, to refer to COVID-19 as “questionable” tells me that this man is probably not the guy you want leading the charge.
A half-million deaths in this country alone should be enough to remove the adjective “questionable” from any reference to, or conversation about, the pandemic.
For any county residents who support or signed the petition: If Volkman is your spokesman, you may want to reconsider. Referring to COVID-19 as anything but the real, terrible thing that it is would, in my books, deem this man’s credibility as the only thing that’s truly “questionable” here.
Bill Hoene
Clarkston
Gone with the wind
Awake with the wind. It’s hard to sleep on a night like this. Powerful gusts of wind come roaring up the hill, and our tall trees begin their scary dancing. The power goes out and darkness falls — and so do our precious trees. You hear the mighty thump as they go down, and it’s a fearful sound. Will the next tree fall on us as we cower in our little house?
Thump, thump, thump all night long.
Naturally, these huge firs and pines stand tall and strong, protecting each other in a wind storm. But 60-plus miles per hour is too much. The winds blow too fierce because the oceans are too warm.
Tonight, I lie awake, afraid, thinking how vitally important trees are. They clean our air. They hold moisture in the soil for plants, stabilizing the soil, which prevents landslides.
We depend on trees to shade us and our gardens. We are thrilled and comforted by their majestic beauty.
We will miss our fallen dead. Could we even survive without trees? No.
We need them. They need us.
Diane Hughes
Orofino
Named for a Christian
Joachim Neander (1650-1680) was a young Christian minister who lived in Dusseldorf, Germany. He enjoyed hiking along the Dussel River into a beautiful valley while singing and composing hymns as he went along.
He was so beloved by the people of the valley that they named the valley in his honor: Neandertal (Neader Valley).
In 1856, workmen cleaning out the floor of a cave above Neandertal, in preparation for mining the limestone, found a skullcap and some bones. The remains were inspected by a doctor and a professor of anatomy, who both proclaimed them to be human. So far so good.
In 1859, Charles Darwin’s book “On The Origin Of Species By Means Of Natural Selection,” was published. Years passed and then evolution scientists examining the Neandertal remains “thought” they were sub-human, “maybe” an ape-man, perhaps “the missing link” between apes and humans.
Neanderthal man was added to the evolution charts showing the progression from ape to man.
It’s ironic that the valley named for a Christian minister would become synonymous with cave man and Neanderthal man, a big part of the Darwinian evolution of humans.
My favorite Neander hymn is titled “Praise To The Lord.” The first line is:
“Praise to the lord, the almighty, the king of creation.”
The lord (the creator), the ruler of creation or the speculated accidental chance hypothesis of the evolution of life. Which do you choose?
But don’t forget Homo neanderthalensis has been reclassified as Homo sapiens — fully human.
Fritz Kettenburg
Riggins
Responds to Hassoldt
Common sense and reason, merely inconveniences in Bob Hassoldt’s newest submission (March 28), a confusing trope making a cogent rebuttal difficult. Forward, into the past.
Hassoldt used several professions, including registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, truckers, welders and equipment operators as examples of fields that require no education beyond secondary. What planet is Hassoldt from?
Hassoldt also included restaurant workers and factory workers in that category, which may be true. But, many of these workers didn’t even get past the ninth grade and will remain under-educated. This lack of education gives American businesses the power to control people’s lives. In Hassoldt’s Republican brand of capitalism — “its our money, go eat cardboard, you stinking peons.”
Hassoldt complains about unmotivated workers, a valid issue. But, because they’re so unmotivated, $7.25 an hour is what they deserve? So, if we’re to believe Hassoldt, American businesses must continue to pay all workers unfairly, even former President Donald Trump’s cultists.
Nothing has changed since the successful Reagan union-busting campaigns of the ’80s, including his main invention — outsourcing to places with even lower wages for far less educated people. This action gave corporations even greater profits, who then moved their offices offshore, zeroing out corporate taxes, generously ignored by the government.
I suggest Hassoldt and all former Republicans reconsider this illogical support — including Wall Street’s planet-busting economic baggage, geared solely to crushing fairness and driven by a desperate need for never-ending profits, to which they’ve wedded themselves.
Unfortunately, Wall Street is considered as economic policy.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Get real, Republicans
Many have expressed dismay, unhappiness, and anger with Republican legislators. The legislators won’t be changing until Republican voters change.
Until Republican voters get their heads out of Fox News lies and conspiracies, until they quit listening to right-wing hate radio and until they get MAGA/QAnon lies and conspiracies off their social media, they will keep voting like they do.
They are paying more attention to Russian trolls and white supremacist trolls than the reality that touches them every day.
Reality and the real world want to deal with the pandemic, fully fund education, pre-K through college, fix infrastructure that has been abandoned for as long as decades, keep our social safety net secure, and a host of pressing issues. We want corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share of what our society needs.
Fox, right-wing radio, and MAGA/QAnon won’t be delivering anything to us, just escapism from the real world.
Dallas Chase
Boise