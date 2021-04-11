GOP lies, cheats and steals
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill passed by the Georgia Legislature that was based on former President Donald Trump’s big lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. The bill passed in Georgia will suppress the votes of Black and brown people, young people and the elderly. It is a bill based on white supremacy and hatred.
Kemp signed the bill surrounded by six privileged white men with a picture of a slave plantation painting on the wall behind them. A picture is worth a thousand words.
That picture of Kemp signing that bill to suppress the voting of Georgia citizens will be remembered for what it is — privileged white men taking away our voting rights.
Republicans have decided that the only way they can win elections is if they lie, cheat and steal to win and the cheating has begun. I told you it was coming. I was right.
The bill also states that if the Republicans don’t like the way the election is going, they have the power to change it so the voting will turn out in favor of their candidates.
The majority of elected Republicans has no morals, integrity or honor. Consumed by greed and power hungry, they are willing to destroy America at any cost.
Let’s not forget Kemp cheated his way into the governor’s job in Georgia. He purged names off voting lists so he could beat Stacy Abrams, who was the real winner.
Republicans can only win if they cheat.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
In and out
Recently, I received my first COVID-19 vaccine at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories event center. I was impressed with how organized, staffed, professional and polite everyone was. I was shot and served my 15-minute waiting period and was out in 20 minutes. A big thank you to everyone who was involved in this event.
Michelle Sharpe
Pullman