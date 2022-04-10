Let’s go, Brian
It just never ends. North of Los Angeles, gas is $7.29 a gallon and empty shelves are starting to appear for some items nationwide.
President Joe Biden says get prepared because a worse food shortage is coming.
World War III appears imminent in Europe and Russia is threatening to go nuclear.
China will invade Taiwan very soon and little Rocket Man will be heard from soon.
A man, Rachel Levine, is USA Today’s Woman of the Year and the top U.S. woman swimmer is Lia Thomas, a man.
Parents are being labeled domestic terrorists by some school boards and a good samaritan in San Francisco was arrested and charged with assault for tackling a bottom-feeding shoplifter who was making his sixth round for the day.
Sadly, we don’t have the mean tweeter “Orange Man Bad” to fix this discombobulated mess, but rather a man who runs from questions, can’t say anything that makes any sense without a Teleprompter and needs permission to speak on his own.
And in Genesee, letter writer Brian Rhoades says those concerned about current events are only having a tantrum and worried about their next ice cream serving. But in reality, it is Biden who worries about his two scoops.
So, let’s go, Brian. Make yourself famous. Be the first and list all the good and wonderful things Biden has done for this country and don’t forget his current 36% approval rating.
John Webb
Reubens
Misdirection
So Uncle Joe Biden, the other lefties and their media keep us focused on the Ukraine border while our own southern border with unvetted thousands pouring through daily is completely ignored. Smoke screen?
The media speaks of higher prices as inflation when in fact that is the result of inflation. The inflation took place months ago when all the “free” COVID-19 money was dumped into the economy. All our money, whether in the bank, in our pockets or buried in the back yard, has been diluted. That is inflation. (Look it up in any old dictionary).
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Back to the nest
As I was driving to the doctor’s one recent morning, I had a delightful surprise. As I approached the Southway Bridge, I noticed the osprey had returned. As she sat on her nest, viewing her world from above, it encouraged me that spring and summer were finally here.
I love living in our valley.
Cathy Jo Zeller
Lewiston
Flight is pointless
The additional flight to Salt Lake City is pointless.
Lewiston is just delaying the inevitable and the sad part is the airport board ignores the facts.
Robert Rustebakke
Clarkston
Monitor gill netting
How many fish end up in nets? Has there ever been a count of the number of fish that are harvested via the nets stretched across the Columbia and Snake rivers?
Dams are required to count the number of fish going around them. Shouldn’t the number of fish taken out of the river via gill nets be included in the equation?
Why does the largest drop in fish count numbers occur between Bonneville and John Day?
Andy Paul
Lapwai
Rise to the occasion
I am a woman. I did not need to ask a biologist to figure this out. Just saying.
And I rise to the occasion of thanking the 51 Idaho Republicans who adopted the Texas-styled abortion measure called “heart beat bill” and Gov. Brad Little for signing it.
Women do not need to be protected from their children. They do need to be protected from the entities that would work to persuade them that their children are not worth saving. Many see great value in dead babies. Moms do not see that.
Rapists: Many children of rape have grown to be contributing members of society because their mothers loved them enough to give them a chance, either raising them themselves or giving them to adoption. The rapists should be in prison.
However, most abortions have nothing to do with rape or incest and a lot have to do with the perceived convenience of the parents. Learn to abstain until you are ready for a child. Learn about birth control. Or put yourself out for the nine months to give the child a start, either in your loving home or through adoption.
Children are a serious responsibility and they are a blessing. They take work and they take love. If you need help, it is out there. If you need forgiveness, it is out there. Do not let others tell you that you need to “get rid of it and move on.”
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce
Enough, already
Ragetastic has been featured, once again, in the Lewiston Tribune. Are you so hard up for news that you repeat stories ad nauseum in a month? It wasn’t all that interesting the first time, let alone the second and third.
Darlene Storey
Lewiston