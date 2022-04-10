Changing the rules
I can understand how changing our city council elections from citywide to districts would appeal to some folks. It sounds like the councilors would be more accountable.
That seems to be the promise of the strong mayor government.
Interestingly, it was a resident of the county, not the city, who spearheaded the initiative to change the city’s form of government. It’s also interesting that the district form of electing councilors is dependent on the county commissioners and the U.S. government. According to Idaho Code 34-301, the county commissioners can establish a convenient number of voting precincts.
Currently, there are 22 precincts within the city limits.
At the same time, if the city goes to electing councilors by district, Idaho Code 50-707A says that each district shall consist of one or more precincts as established by the county commissioners and shall contain as nearly as possible the same number of people (about 5,464) based on the latest U.S. Census.
The county commissioners aren’t required to worry about population distribution among precincts. Will each district have an equal number of eligible, registered voters?
If the city councilor election were to remain at-large, all voters would get to vote for three councilor positions. But if the councilor election went by district, each voter would only get to vote for one councilor position and half the city wouldn’t get to vote at all. Will there be more voter participation with districts?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
In tribute to Mother Hart
Richard J. Eggleston’s Feb. 20 commentary, “Achieving material success is no substitute for spiritual success,” brought out many interesting points — not only ideas, but truths on what love really is and what it is not. ...
John 4:16 was mentioned in that article and quoted by Mother Dolores Hart: “To find God is to find love.”
God’s love isn’t hard to find as he is always there waiting for any and everyone of us if we want his love in our lives. It just takes a teeny, tiny bit of faith to find him. But if you shut the door to the father (your creator), he will not force himself on anyone because he wants and gives us that choice.
By the way, once you say yes to the father, son and holy spirit, believe me, your love and faith will expand. The love that God gives is like none other. Once you experience it, there is none other. ...
Because I’m human, I’ve failed the way God wants me to love many times. But our father is always there to forgive, fortunately, and help us to improve in our love for others. He never gives up on his children.
One of my favorite scriptures is Matthew 7:7. That is ask and you shall receive, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you. ...
God is love and love never fails. Mother Hart was so right. Love is all that really matters.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.
Who are ‘they’?’
Cindy Agidius’ opinion would be more helpful if she named groups, rather than just “far right,” “far left” and “rational middle.”
Statements such as “extreme energy policies” without naming what they are cannot contribute to a civil discourse in finding reasonable solutions.
What is “extreme energy policies”?
The Biden administration opened up more oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico to the consternation of environmentalists. It has since been revoked by the courts because the decision didn’t fully consider the impact on climate change.
The U.S. is still the largest oil producer in the world and is a net exporter of fossil fuels and is energy independent. What restriction is Agidius referring to on domestic oil production? Does she know that about 14% of oil wells, dug but not capped and therefore available for pumping are idle? Who are “they” who shut down oil production? It isn’t the Biden administration.
Oil companies are taking advantage of the situation to gouge consumers. They want to keep the price of oil high to reap record profits in 2021 and 2022. ...
I personally invite you to attend the Palouse Drive Electric Earth Week event on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hayton Green Park in Palouse.
There are more electric vehicles available and Palouse EV owners eager to share their experience in driving EVs in our rural area. One EV won’t impact gas demand, but as more people drive EVs, it will reduce demand on gas. ...
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse