Constitutionally sound
Regarding the piece penned on April 2 by the self-proclaimed Forest Gump: His assessment of the Texas-styled heartbeat bill signed on March 16 is technically not in violation of the Constitution of the United States.
In 1973, the Roe v. Wade decision was decided by the Supreme Court of the United States based on an erroneous interpretation of the 14th Amendment by Justice Harry Blackmun, who argued, at the time, that the word “person” as used in the 14th Amendment, does not include the unborn.
I put forth the argument that unborn children are indeed “persons” within the language and meaning of the 14th and Fifth amendments. There is no constitutional text explicitly holding unborn children to be or not to be “persons.”
And specifically, it is argued that the Constitution does not confer upon the federal government a specifically enumerated power to grant or deny “personhood” under the 14th Amendment.
The power to recognize or deny unborn children as the holder of rights and duties has been historically exercised by the states.
Therefore the 51 Idaho Republicans and Gov. Brad Little were well within their rights as legislators and commander-in-chief for the state of Idaho to pass this life-saving and life-giving bill into law.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston