Last place
Idaho ranks last among 50 states in education funding per student. School districts across the state, especially in rural areas, lack stable funding for a wide range of programs — including welding, carpentry and agricultural science that provide students with job-ready skills.
According to a report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the average Idaho teacher salary remains lower than it was in 2009 — yet salaries in Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming have grown by an average of 12%. A 2022 survey by the National Education Association found that 51% of Idaho teachers are considering leaving the profession.
The “Quality Education Act” initiative would provide more than $300 million annually for Idaho K-12 public schools. For details, see reclaimidaho.org.
The goal is to collect enough signatures to include this initiative on the ballot for 2022. We can do it — we are very close.
If you value public education and have not yet signed the petition, please take a few minutes to add your name.
Tina Hilding and Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Misleading readers
We’re paying at the pump for Republican extremism.
Cindy Agidius’ recent commentary was so factually inaccurate as to be offensive. Agidius knows full well that for more than five decades it’s the oil and gas industry that has been the primary financier of every Republican at the state and federal level.
For more than 50 years, the GOP has been a wholly owned subsidiary of the oil and gas lobby and have always slavishly bowed to the industries’ wishes.
If we were to go back and check who the primary donors to Agidius’ own political endeavors were, it would be extremely unlikely that she herself had not received annual contributions from the Koch brothers or some other oil and gas industry lobby.
Agidius is not overly concerned with the price of gas, groceries or fertilizer. What she cares about is being able to use the multitude of deceptions she outlined in her commentary as talking points in election years, even though she knows full well she herself has had a hand in creating the problem in the first place.
The deceptions outlined in her commentary are designed to deflect from her and the Republican Party’s responsibility in creating this situation. From beginning to end, Agidius’ commentary was an effort to promote Republican candidates and has nothing whatsoever to do with inflation, societal divisions or the price of gas, groceries or fertilizer.
It is monumentally irresponsible for the Lewiston Tribune to continue to pay people to pen misinformation and lies.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Climate change a threat
Unfortunately, Cindy Agidius’ assumptions are misguided and therefore her conclusions are incorrect.
She correctly notes that the far right and the far left have become so extreme that they are creating a large division in our country. However, this doesn’t negate the dangers we all face with climate change. It also doesn’t mean higher pump prices are due to environmental extremism.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports have made it clear we are facing a “code red” danger due to our changing climate.
The amount and intensity of mega-storms are increasing in our country due to carbon emissions. Those same emissions account for tens of thousands of premature deaths and sickness in our country. Our economic growth would be larger if those tens of thousands were healthy enough to work. A transition to clean renewable energy would not only help to mitigate the effects of climate change, but would add millions of good paying jobs.
It would not only lower the price at the pump due to normal supply and demand pressures, but would make our national security safer with more energy independence.
Agidius is correct to state we aren’t there yet with fully replacing petroleum-based machinery with electric. However, that just means we must keep moving forward to get there. Man couldn’t reach the moon in the early 1960s when we started our great journey. Technological advances took shape during this journey. The same must happen as we reduce the dangerous burning of fossil fuels.
Jonathan Light
Laguna Niguel, Calif.