Turner exposed
Thank you for the story about the airport and finally exposing Robin Turner, the former airport manager who was terminated, as the person who deserved to be terminated and refuses to accept responsibility for his actions and behavior.
I have utilized the airport and witnessed Gary Peters’ support for the community through his actions, not only at the airport but also in support of the FFA and 4-H programs.
He is owed an apology.
Winston Churchill said: “A lie is half way around the block before the truth puts its shoes on.”
Peters and the airport employees have finally caught up and passed the lie. Shame on Turner for wasting the taxpayers’ time and money.
Jimmy Rollison
Vacaville, Calif.
Seeks city council
Today, I announce my candidacy for Lewiston City Council. I did not come to this decision lightly. But review the actions the council has taken in the last year — indifference to businesses closing, raising property taxes and utility fees even as they received state relief funds, a lack of transparency and accountability and, most recently, the now defunct mask mandate.
I also believe in public service — not to raise my stature, not to benefit my supporters, but to actually serve the community. Service is at the core of what I believe. Not just in my career but also in my efforts in the community –— serving on local boards and volunteering at local events.
Finally, I will not just listen but act on the concerns of residents — issues the city manager and councilors have ignored, such as homelessness, mental health, rising property taxes, increasing fees and lack of business development. The list goes on.
I am ready and willing to work with our citizens, county officials and nonprofit partners to actually address these pressing issues.
During the next several months, I hope to meet many residents of Lewiston and invite you to join my campaign at Gabe Iacoboni for Lewiston City Council on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Gabe-Iacoboni-for-Lewiston-City-Council-100524498543429).
Together, we can change the direction of this city, ensure accountability and elect a council member who will actually work to address the issues Lewiston residents are concerned about.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
BPA in crisis
I frequently read newspaper articles claiming that the Bonneville Power Administration has spent at least $17 billion attempting to recover Columbia Basin threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. This claim needs clarification.
Federal law requires BPA to be self-sustaining. A more accurate statement: Private citizens and business owners across the Pacific Northwest have paid the lion’s share of that $17 billion, month-by-month when they pay their electricity bills.
Fish and wildlife costs make up 24 percent of BPA’s nearly $3 billion annual budget, or around $700 million.
Meanwhile, BPA is $15 billion in debt.
It recently burned through $900 million of its financial reserves, raised power prices by 30 percent during eight years, and will soon max out its $7 billion-plus credit card from the U.S. treasury.
Add to the mix aging assets that require increasingly greater capital expenditures along with falling prices for BPA’s surplus energy.
Congressman Mike Simpson has crafted a proposal that would give BPA a chance for financial survival. Ignore or oppose Simpson’s proposal and Pacific Northwesterners stand to lose more than Snake River salmon and steelhead.
Bonnie Schonefeld
Kooskia
Alter horoscope columnist
Please go back to the previous horoscope columnist or find a new one.
Colette Hoffman
Lewiston