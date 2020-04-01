Previewing socialism
Thanks to the coronavirus, America is getting a firsthand look at the face of socialism under the Democratic Party. We’re seeing what life would be like if a socialist gets elected.
Their solution to health care is Medicare for all. The result? You can’t get a doctor appointment and the hospitals are flooded, just like now.
Their solution to pay for their programs is to tax the wealthy and corporate America to within an inch of their lives. The result of such a policy? Businesses and industries will shut down. Store shelves will be bare. Nobody will have a job.
It’s just like right now under the coronavirus.
Their solution for the problems? Bail everybody out. The result: National debt increases exponentially and the nation goes bankrupt. Look around you. See the “socialism virus” at work in America.
Sherry Cook
Clarkston
Praise for the Tribune
During this time of social distancing, I feel fortunate to live in a community with a family- (rather than a corporate- or hedge fund-) owned local newspaper.
Despite the pandemic, the Lewiston Tribune continues to hold our local governments and school boards accountable. As the virus spreads here, it will be the Tribune that debunks rumors and provides factual information about how our hospitals and clinics are doing, telling us how we can support providers.
Thanks to the Alford family for finding a way to keep putting out the paper. Thanks to the reporters who are finding out what is going on, even as meetings are canceled or becoming virtual. Thanks to the editors and printers and everyone it takes to get a newspaper at my house and online every single morning. Thanks for making coronavirus reporting available to everyone online without a subscription.
Laura Bracken
Lewiston
How about this choice?
Suggestion for weekly opinion column: Who would you rather see as the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion editor: Marty Trillhaase or Marvin Dugger?
James Maves
Pomeroy