Still not satisfied
I have to feel that the Alfords made a mistake when they took the step of inviting a bunch of ultra right-wing columnists and cartoonists into our newspaper.
This really seemed to be an effort on the Alfords part to placate the ultra right-wing letter writers who are forever whining that the LewistonTribune is totally leftist.
Why I say that the Alfords made a mistake in doing what they did is that, even though the rest of us are continually afflicted with these scads of ultra right-wing columns and cartoons which frequently don’t make sense, the ultra right-wing letter writers are still baying and howling at the moon whenever something appears in the Tribune that is not 100% in accord with their ultra right-wing views.
In other words, instead of being placated, these people are just emboldened because they think someone might just be listening to them, for a change.
In the meantime, the rest of us, who I tend to think of as more mature and all grown up, just skip on past the offensive ultra right-wing columns and cartoons and read the portion of the Tribune that is fit to read. No howling at the moon is required on our part.
One needs to be an adult and realize that the whole world is not eagerly awaiting the latest installment of your opinion.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston