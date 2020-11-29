His name was Waldo
Rick Rogers, I happened on your Nov. 22 commentary in the Lewiston Tribune regarding Mr. Thompson, whose first name, I believe, was Waldo.
In the late 1970s, I was introduced to Mr. Thompson by Fern and Tony Talaricco, for whom I was building a house. This fine gentleman and craftsman made a significant impression on me. At the Talaricco, I saw some of his smaller work, which was skillfully done.
I agree with you that artisans such as Mr. Thompson are to be appreciated and revered. Thank you for reminding me of this fine man.
Robert Leer
Clarkston
Restore car tab initiative
To the justices of the Washington Supreme Court: Please revisit your $30 car tab ruling.
There is no question in our minds that the ballot measure was clear when we voted for it, as 60 percent of the state did if the city of Seattle is excluded.
There is also no question in our minds that the Washington state attorney general is — in this matter and others — in abject violation of the duties of his office in his opposition to citizen initiatives.
Of course, we recognize that citizen initiatives are cumbersome and bothersome to the Legislature and the governor.
However, particularly in the case of the $30 car tab initiative, this is exactly the reason the initiative process exists. Without it, there would be few bars to the executive branch simply disregarding the law, which it appears to us to have done in this case.
We beseech you all to review the merits of the $30 car tab initiative and allow it to be implemented the way the people of Washington state clearly wanted and voted for.
Rick and Carol Rogers
Clarkston