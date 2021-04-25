Paved way for Trump
In her book “Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump Worshipping Monsters Set On Ratf**king Liberals, America and Truth Itself,” Amanda Mercotte explains the GOP metamorphosis into former President Donald Trump.
“Ronald Reagan was a proto-Trump figure, a B-grade Hollywood celebrity who got elected on a wave of white grievance by making barely coded racist remarks,” Mercotte writes. She says people such as former House Speaker John Boehner loved Reagan’s racism and they remade the Republican Party into the perfect vehicle for Trump.
She writes further that Boehner is one of the chief architects of the current GOP, which is oriented around bigotry and trolling and completely disinterested in anything resembling good governance: “While speaker during the Obama presidency, Boehner fully assumed the role of a destructive troll pandering to Tea Party forces in a full-blown panic over the idea of a Black president and ready to do whatever it took to destroy his presidency.”
Marcotte says under Boehner, Republicans believed and continue to believe their best political strategy is to tank economic recovery and expanded health care access and then blame the Democrats.
By indulging these kinds of antics, Marcotte says Boehner helped further radicalize the GOP, encouraging both Republican politicians and voters to believe it better to burn America to the ground than to allow an increasingly progressive, racially diverse majority to govern.
Boehner’s actions paved the way for Trump, who harnessed all the white resentment and anger cultivated in the GOP.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Democrats hate America
Because the Border Patrol does not catch everyone crossing into America, a Louisiana congressman estimates 3 million illegals could enter America this year.
Thus, President Joe Biden will allow into America more illegals this year than the added populations of San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise and Spokane.
Democrats fully understand that a 2017 Gallup study declared nearly 150 million of the world’s population would move to American, if they could.
Meanwhile, Biden stands on the border shouting: Come to America and we will give you free stuff.
Border stampedes will help Democrats turn America into a depression soup kitchen.
This crisis proves the Democratic Party leadership hates America and wants to dismantle her to achieve their goals:
l Pack the Supreme Court.
l Let illegals vote.
l Stay in power forever.
l Eliminate the middle class.
l Collapse the economy.
l Change to communism.
Power-hungry Democrats are using over-reaching COVID-19 restrictions to make America insolvent.
States ruled by Democrats cause the highest rate of small business closures: New York and Pennsylvania are tied at 31 percent.
Democrats have found a way around the Senate filibuster rule, which proves that they can make devastating changes to American law and the economy.
In February, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion wasteful bill. Biden is asking for another $1.5 trillion slush-fund bill.
For perspective, America, in all of 2020, spent $3.6 trillion. Therefore, Democrats will have already nearly doubled spending in 2021.
Whatever form of government Democrats change America to, it will be totalitarian and barbarous.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
What’s on Biden’s mind?
(Speaking for President Joe Biden): C’mon, man. It isn’t that complicated. Sure, we owe China trillions. Sure, we make payments on this debt. Sure, China is spending billions annually to improve its military. Sure, they spy on us. But Mitch McConnell and I have known and worked for (er, with) President Xi Jinping for years. In fact, our families are nearly as wealthy as our jetting-around climate Czar John “Heinz” Kerry on just our serving-the-country pittances, but I digress.
Xi has assured us our debt payments will not be used to improve his military, to build military islands in the South China Sea or to fund espionage efforts. I believe him. He funds those activities separately.
Xi is also very interested in the welfare of other American politicians. He even sent an associate to help Congressman Eric Swalwell’s election efforts — and sent a specially trained chauffeur to help Sen. Dianne Feinstein
I, and I alone, am reshaping America by welcoming our southern neighbors, canceling a pipeline, transitioning to alternative energy, encouraging boys to participate in girls’ sports, packing the Supreme Court, adding new states, federalizing election laws, spending, spending, spending and circumventing the Second Amendment.
These actions may seem to be directed by Xi to destabilize America, but the reality is —oh, if only I could remember, maybe it’s that George Soros fella. Or perhaps it’s Vice President Giggles. Doesn’t she have a nice head of hair?
Don’t forget climate change or the pandemic. Gotta blame everything on the pandemic.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce