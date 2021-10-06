Contempt is a word that sticks to Lt. Gov. — and governor wannabe — Janice McGeachin.
There’s the contempt of court hearing summoning her presence next week before 4th District Court Judge Steven Hippler.
And then there is the broader pattern of contempt McGeachin has shown for her fellow Idahoans.
How else can you explain the absolute disrespect this elected official has displayed toward the sovereign voters to whom she answers?
Case in point: This self-described constitutional conservative blatantly broke the law — and now wants you, the taxpayers, to bail her out.
The law in question is Idaho’s Public Records Act, which holds that the public’s business is public. Without access to public documents, all you have is the public official’s word and that’s never good enough. The intent of the law is to “protect each citizen’s right to monitor the actions of state and local government entities by providing access to government records.”
Key to that is learning who is telling your elected officials what.
You’ll find no better poster child for that concept than the closed-loop, McCarthyesque “indoctrination” task force McGeachin staged this summer to root out the mirages of “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the public classroom. As this group of largely like-minded acolytes of the Idaho Freedom Foundation talked among themselves, Idaho reporters wanted to know what kind of feedback they were getting.
Not everything in Idaho is available to the public — but it takes an act of the Legislature to declare some documents confidential. McGeachin went so far in bending the rules in refusing to comply with the reporters’ requests that the Idaho Press Club took her to court — and won.
Hippler declared her actions frivolous and an exercise in deliberate “bad faith.”
“... (It) appears that to the court that (McGeachin) would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public,” he wrote. “If public officials were required to disclose public records only to those, including the media, they believe will support the government’s actions, we will have shed the principles of our democracy and devolved into an autocratic state where criticism of public officials is not permitted.”
But McGeachin continued to stall right up to the point last week when the press club asked Hippler to declare her in contempt of court. Facing the prospect of jail, McGeachin relented — but the hearing remains scheduled for Wednesday.
Now McGeachin is crying poverty.
Among the bills she’s facing are:
l The $750 fine Hippler imposed.
l The Idaho Press Club’s legal costs Hippler ordered her to pay. As of Sept. 16, the attorneys filed claims totalling $28,974.
l The extra expense McGeachin incurred when she hired Sandpoint attorney D. Colton Boyles to provide the kind of advice she wanted to hear — and apparently was not getting from Idaho’s attorney general. By the way, the attorney general charges state agencies $88 an hour for its services. Private lawyers cost four or five times that much.
Now she wants the Legislature to hand over $50,000 to pay these “unforeseen legal bills” and she wants it yesterday. McGeachin wants the money added to the $183,100 lawmakers budgeted her office earlier this year.
“The request is for $50,000 to supplement funding to pay for legal bills that cannot be covered by the Lt. Governor’s Office current budget without reducing staff hours and constituent services,” reads the budget request. “If the Office of the Lt. Governor does not receive the supplemental request, the office will have to devote resources from operating expenditures and personnel costs, including but not limited to possible furlough days of the only full-time employee. Office closure could reduce constituent services.”
Of course, this business of fleecing the Idaho taxpayer for legal fees is nothing new. The Legislature perennially replenishes the Constitutional Defense Fund from which it pays the legal bills of those who successfully deflate its unconstitutional acts in the courtoom. But at least these lawmakers were involved in policy disputes, not blatantly breaking the law.
Talk about heaping even more contempt on the public .
Why doesn’t McGeachin pay her own bills? She’s certainly capable of it. After discovering that McGeachin left one position unfilled and spent $800 a month contracting for the part-time services of Idaho Freedom Foundation analyst Parish Miller, her fellow Republicans on the legislative budget committee initially sliced $17,400 from the lieutenant governor’s budget. Her bitter whining about lawmakers choosing to “kneecap” her budget preceded the committee’s decision to restore most but not all of the money.
If McGeachin can’t find $50,000 within her financial cushion, why doesn’t she sacrifice a portion of her own salary? This part-time job pays McGeachin $48,405 in a state where the average full-time teacher makes only $51,817.
Too rarely does a public official in the Gem State face the consequences of her own transgressions. Here’s a good place to start. — M.T.