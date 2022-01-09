The new year is upon us. It is full of new health regimens, resolutions we may or may not keep and a year that I promise will not be boring from a political perspective.
This is an election year. This solidly red state finds Republicans at odds with each other in regard to how we define conservative and that definition will foster some hotly contested statewide races for the May primary. Specifically I refer to the top job, Gov. Brad Little vs. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. The latter has been very critical about choices Little made during the COVID-19 crisis. That was made clear each time McGeachin filled in for Little with her shenanigans. Her antics proved to be nothing more than chaotic distractions that accomplished nothing.
The other statewide race to watch will be for attorney general, a showdown between two Latter-day Saints attorneys — the incumbent, Lawrence Wasden, and former Congressman Raul Labrador, which will be full of fireworks. Both men are tough and will come with swords drawn.
All state offices are up this year so there will be much to keep an eye on.
The 2022 legislative season will take off where 2021 stopped (officially in November) and has no shortage of tough topics to tackle.
No doubt the fight will start over what to do with the surplus Idaho has, roughly $1.5 billion. There are some great projects that could be done with that money and there will be a plethora of ideas.
I suspect House Majority Leader Mike Moyle to start by bringing forward a bill to reduce taxes. But better be careful there. No doubt a large chunk of that surplus is one-time federal COVID-19 relief money. Better to focus on getting the food tax removed once and for all.
I expect Democrats will introduce a bill to fund all-day kindergarten, an idea that was tough to advance last year. However, the idea has a lot of support. The Idaho State Board of Education, teachers and superintendents as well as parents like the idea.
Educationally, children who have been in all-day kindergarten have better reading skills than their half-day counterparts. I personally hate it, but I have been persuaded by young parents that it is better than a day care.
With most parents working these days, many would prefer to see their children in a “free,” educational environment, as opposed to paying for a caregiver. I would prefer to see them taken home after four hours, but I understand that is not a common choice anymore.
Given the average age of the Idaho legislator, I suspect this endeavor may be a difficult one, the “old ways” being hard to let go of.
There will no doubt be versions of bills we have seen before that are intended to protect people from the oppressive actions of some businesses taken during the COVID-19 crisis.
Medical marijuana should make an appearance again. There is no reason not to allow it and control it the same way we do other prescription medicines in this state. But I fear that, once again, it will be the politics and drama that will keep us from helping people who truly need some relief.
It won’t surprise me to see an attempt to raise minimum wage and it goes without saying that there will be many ideas floated about how we can spend more money on education from both sides of the aisle.
Where would I spend it?
Definitely, some to the Permanent Building Fund and I’d like to see some go back into our state parks system, which took a real beating during the crash of 2008 and hasn’t been restored .
Our state infrastructure still needs help. Remove the gas tax enacted a few years back and subsidize that move with the surplus. Both could be done.
Roads bring business. Businesses provide jobs and pay taxes. People with jobs support the economy and bring healthy growth to our communities.
Cheers 2022.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.