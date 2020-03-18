Idaho’s House Republicans — or at least those currying favor with the hard-core right — soon will be returning home without much to brag about.
Their dreams of freezing property taxes went nowhere. Now, thanks to more level-headed Republicans in the Senate, there’s more common sense talk about reviving the buying power of the Homestead Exemption and the circuit breaker programs — both of which will help homeowners who have been hammered by escalating property tax assessments.
They’re not going to get their guns in the schools bill. Three Republicans joined the Senate State Affairs Committee’s two Democrats to drop the idea of permitting school employees to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.
Nor is the latest act of revenge against groups that supported the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative going anywhere. Attempts to nail counties for a share of the local Medicaid match stalled in the House Health and Welfare Committee.
And despite determined opposition from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its 20 acolytes in the House and one in the Senate, Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot’s bid to stop medical debt collection attorneys from gouging unwitting patients is on its way to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.
Even their one victory — to victimize transgirls and women by banning them from public school and collegiate sports — was repudiated by corporate Idaho. Among the critics were Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters as well as Chobani, Clif Bar, Hewlett-Packard and Micron. And it’s all likely for naught. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office predicts another defeat in the federal courts for the state if this becomes law.
What is this bunch of frustrated House Republicans to do? Where can they get their pound of flesh?
Idaho’s institutions of higher learning. Where else?
In two separate votes, the Idaho House rejected the public funding portion of the budget — the part that pays half of the bills. Students pay the rest through their tuition.
Keep in mind Idaho’s colleges and universities were already in a world of trouble before the coronavirus forced them to deliver their classes online.
Gov. Brad Little’s budget leaves them a mere 0.3 percent increase — that’s after slicing 1 and 2 percent from the budgets across two fiscal cycles, even after the four school presidents agreed to freeze tuition for the coming year.
All four are in the midst of leadership transitions. University of Idaho President Scott Green and Boise State University President Marlene Tromp are still in their first year.
They’ve been in the political crosshairs since last summer where, at the encouragement of the Freedom Foundation, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and 27 other House Republicans, declared political war over diversity programs at the schools. Others, such as Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, threatened to cut off state funding because the college and universities were “indoctrinating” Idaho kids into a bunch of left-wingers. And Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, got bent out of shape about BSU’s unisex restrooms.
So when the Legislature’s budget committee spiked higher education’s appropriation by about $1.4 million — handing over about $837,000 to compensate Lewis-Clark State College for its operating costs — the House went ballistic. It voted no —32 to 37.
Among those leading the charge was Ehardt, who debated twice and said even slicing $1,000 from the budget would be worth the effort.
The budget committee did more than that. Its second version trimmed about $500,000.
Then Monday, the second bill went down 23-to 47. Inexplicably, LCSC’s two local representatives — Republican Mike Kingsley of Lewiston and Thyra Stevenson of Nezperce — switched sides and also voted no. They promised to get LCSC a better deal in the third round while still punishing the renegades:
“Everyone agrees that LCSC needs to be protected. It’s not the problem,” Kingsley said. “It’s the other three (institutions) that need to be taken to the woodshed.”
Sure. And having safely emerged from last week’s candidate filing deadline with no challenger for Kingsley and only GOP primary opposition for Stevenson had nothing to do with their lurch to the right.
Leave it to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, to spill the beans.
Tromp, he said, ignored Ehardt’s letter, which Crane had signed.
“She went right out and hired a vice president of diversity,” Crane said. “That was a direct affront to us, to me personally as a legislator.”
Eventually, the third time was the charm. Tuesday, the scaled-down measure cleared 43-to-26, this time with Kingsley and Stevenson voting yes.
But that doesn’t obscure this legislative message: We don’t need the State Board of Education to run education. We don’t need university presidents to run these institutions.
We certainly don’t need high-priced managerial talent. Heck, we don’t even need faculty.
Simply assign the 26 or so House Republicans who think they should have the last word on everything to teach college classes.
Perhaps then, the real political indoctrination — of course, more to their liking — can proceed. — M.T.