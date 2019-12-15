The last thing Idaho needs is to snuff out one of its few watchdog agencies.
So pay heed to the alarm being sounded by former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones.
They’re concerned about the future of the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations. OPE is the legacy of legislation pursued by Newcomb and the late state Sen. Bruce Sweeney, D-Lewiston, about 25 years ago. An eight-member legislative committee split equally between Republicans and Democrats supervises it. Currently, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, sit on that panel.
OPE’s value is in its habit of digging deep and delivering its findings without fear or favor:
l In 2013, it told the GOP that years of trash-talking educators had provoked “a strong undercurrent of despair among teachers who seem to perceive a climate that disparages their efforts and belittles their contributions.” What followed were years of reforms that devoted hundreds of millions of dollars toward raising teacher pay.
l Later that year, it reminded lawmakers that beyond a certain point, tax cuts can undermine economic growth. “Businesses rely on tax-funded government services such as infrastructure development, education and workforce training. Tax policy changes that affect Idaho’s ability to fund such programs might improve Idaho’s competitiveness in the short term by reducing the business tax burden, but decrease Idaho’s competitiveness in the long term by eroding the quality of non-tax factors.”
l OPE looked into emerging problems at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa, where staffers resigned or were fired amid accusations they were abusing or neglecting patients.
l The agency has devoted several studies into the plight of children placed in Idaho’s foster care program. Among its findings were foster parent compensation was inadequate, overwhelmed Health and Welfare staff needed more help and the issue demanded its separate legislative oversight committee.
Obviously, do that kind of work long enough and you make enemies.
“Some have suggested that OPE resources should be diverted to the legislative budget-writing committee to provide quicker, less in-depth answers as to where state revenues should be spent,” Newcomb and Jones wrote this week. “We think that would be a mistake. Evidence-based spending decisions are essential in this time of growing problems and shrinking resources.”
Newcomb and Jones are referring to last month’s legislative leadership conclave, where Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, was quoted as suggesting OPE resources should be shared with the budget committee’s staff.
“It just seems to me that this analysis of spending and performance should be a ... more routine part of the legislative process as a whole,” said the veteran budget committee member who holds great sway over public school spending. “And you should not have to win the JLOC (Joint Legislative Oversight Committee) lottery to get what should be routine questions answered on behalf of the taxpayers.”
Although Horman got pushback from then House Democratic Leader Mat Erpelding of Boise, there was a noticeable dearth of support for OPE among Republican legislative leaders in the room.
Horman says her comments have been misconstrued. She does not want to dismantle OPE or shift its resources around. A more reasonable idea, she says, is that after 25 years, OPE ought to be evaluated itself for any improvements in its operating model.
That “JLOC lottery” Horman referred to, for instance, involves winners and losers. OPE has limited resources, so many of the proposed studies do not get pursued. As long as the nonpartisan nature of OPE’s supervising committee remains intact, why not take a look at that process?
But lawmakers are blurring two separate issues.
If they need more day-to-day help, why not simply admit it?
The budget committee operates with the same number of staff members as it did two decades ago, when the state general fund was 40 percent of its current size. Moreover, there’s a crying need for someone to scrutinize those self-serving fiscal impact notes that allow lawmakers and lobbies sponsoring tax cuts to sugar-coat — if not outright obscure — the true costs.
Spend the money. If the Idaho Legislature can find millions to build office space for backbenchers in the House, it certainly can obtain enough resources to adequately staff its budget-writing committee without cannibalizing OPE.
The oversight OPE provides is vital in a state dominated by one political party where the media has fewer investigative resources.
If you see the politicians going after OPE, you can rightly assume that outfit has been doing its job. — M.T.