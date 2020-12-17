Lewiston Mayor Michael Collins should not entirely blame the State Board of Education or even Gov. Brad Little for such a strict cap on crowd size at school sporting events and extracurricular activities.
He might consider expressing his angst to the Legislature as well. Legislative meddling has unnecessarily complicated matters.
Last week, the State Board passed a resolution adding its weight to Little’s Stage 2 “Stay Healthy” order, which limits spectator size at school events to 10. It’s one of the few mandates in effect at a time when the state’s COVID-19 numbers are off the charts. For example, Idaho’s positivity index was tops in the country at midweek and its per capita rate of infection placed it among the nation’s top 10.
In a letter to the State Board and the governor, Collins contends the standard leaves little room for discretion at the local level.
“Even though our mind-set right now is on maintaining and providing protection for our physical health, we are forgetting about the mental health of our society and I am very sensitive to the mental status and the damage that may be occurring psychologically to our young developing Idahoans because of some of the protocols we have put in place because of the virus,” he wrote.
But he seems to be forgetting recent history.
Back in August, Idaho lawmakers — in a rushed, three-day special session — severely undermined the state’s liability laws.
Before then, you could sue on the grounds that your exposure to COVID-19 was due to someone not taking the proper precautions. The threat of being sued for mere negligence has the virtue of keeping government and businesses on their toes.
Egged on by corporate lobbyists and the insurance industry, Idaho’s Legislature issued a virtual blanket immunity against COVID-19-related lawsuits to schools, colleges and universities, libraries, hospitals, medical clinics, residences, homes, churches, day care facilities, stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, assisted living facilities and offices.
Now, instead of just proving mere negligence in COVID-19 cases, plaintiffs must demonstrate the defendant engaged in willful or reckless misconduct.
That’s defined as: “Conduct in which a person makes a conscious choice as to the person’s course of conduct and under circumstances in which the person knows or should know that such conduct both creates an unreasonable risk of harm to another and involves a high probability that such harm will actually result.”
Think of it as the difference between driving too fast and accidentally injuring someone vs. driving recklessly with the intention of hurting somebody.
To rise to the level of willful recklessness under this law, however, a school district would have to go out of its way. That’s where the State Board comes in. Its order is based on medical evidence about how COVID-19 is spread. Violate that and a school board is guilty of willful or reckless misconduct.
“There is a criminal and civil liability risk, so that’s another important aspect of this resolution, ... to make sure our education leaders are aware of what the ‘Stay Healthy’ order requires and what the risks are if they decide to disregard it,” said State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman.
You have to wonder what the sitution would look like had the lawmakers left well enough alone.
They altered a complicated law. They did so in haste. And they lacked time to listen to everyone involved or consider all the alternatives.
Welcome to the law of unintended consequences. — M.T.