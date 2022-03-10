Children served by the Mountain View School District will become the vivid examples of how inadequately the state of Idaho serves the cause of public education.
Even with recent bumps in state school budgets, Mountain View’s fiscal saga demonstrates how short the Legislature falls of meeting its constitutional duty to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
All of which obligates Idahoans to backfill local public education coffers to the tune of an annual $218.3 million through supplemental property taxes.
The exception are children attending school in Mountain View, where 60% of the voters Tuesday refused to ante up. Despite the district seeking one of the lowest levies in years — $1.7 million — voters still said no.
And they did so for the third time in a row.
For now, relying on what the state of Idaho provides will force Mountain View’s school board members to impose cuts.
When 80% of an operation’s funds go to salaries, that translates into the jobs of some teachers and support staff.
It puts a bulls-eye on the low hanging fruit, such as any curriculum the state does not mandate schools to teach. Also likely to go are extracurricular programs such as FFA or even sports.
And it’s a good bet that less money will require crowding more students into fewer classrooms.
That kind of thing feeds on itself.
Who wants to live in a community that limits the opportunities of youngsters if he can find those offerings somewhere else?
It only gets harder from here.
After it burns through one-time federal dollars, the difference between what the state of Idaho provides and the cost of providing a “general, uniform and thorough” education at Mountain View may be as much as $4 million. A $1.7 million request stoked taxpayer angst this year. So asking for $4 million in 2023 is a nonstarter.
If Mountain View were part of a wave of taxpayer fatigue, it might grab the Legislature’s attention.
There is no such wave. Mountain View’s patrons are the outliers.
By Idaho Education News’ count, 37 school districts ran supplemental levies on Tuesday. Only Mountain View and Plummer-Worley failed.
Most easily got more than the simple majority required for passage.
It wasn’t just big schools, such as Nampa, where a two-year, $16 million levy got 53%, or Caldwell, where a two-year, $8.2 million levy won 55%.
Among them were schools of various sizes across the state, including Salmon’s two-year, $1 million supplemental, which secured 77%, or Shoshone’s two-year, $600,000 levy, which passed with 89%.
Mountain View’s regional counterparts include Troy, which seven years back suffered the defeat of its supplemental levy. This time out, Troy’s two-year, $1.99 million levy carried with 78%.
Elsewhere, Orofino’s two-year, $5.37 million request met with 67% support. Potlatch secured a 54% approval for a one-year $1.65 million levy. In Craigmont, Highland’s one-year, $499,000 supplemental levy won 73% and Culdesac’s two-year, $500,000 levy request scored an 88% win.
So lawmakers representing any of those districts aren’t likely to believe there’s a problem.
Further complicating Mountain View’s situation is its physical remoteness. If a supplemental levy in the Boise or West Ada school districts failed while the Legislature was in session, that would rattle a few lawmakers. But the fate of students in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City is not going to make much of an impression with them.
Nor does it help when Mountain View’s legislative delegation includes the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who never met a school budget she liked.
So here’s the word from Boise to the parents and students of Mountain View School District:
You are on your own. — M.T.