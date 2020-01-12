Legislature better not drop the ball again this year

When one is elected to the Idaho Legislature, there are many surprises awaiting her.
A citizen legislature is a melting pot of many professions, different degrees of education and knowledge as well as life experiences, not to mention opinions.
Newly elected legislators often have the lofty beliefs that all who have come before them were there for only the best of intentions.
However, therein lies the first surprise, their first job of the session — legislative review of rules.
As the review commences, those beliefs will most likely be challenged. As I worked through some of the rules on the books, I was stunned to find things as ridiculous as to how many haircuts a beautician/barber could give in her home, as well as how many driving schools a certain community in Idaho could have. This, apparently, was dictated by a former legislator who owned a driving school in said community. He, it appeared, did not believe in healthy competition.
Needless to say, we nixed that rule.
The 2016 Idaho Legislature approved House Joint Resolution 5 and sent the constitutional amendment to the ballot where the voters approved it. This was a short little amendment with great consequences. It ensured that the Idaho Legislature would always be able to have an opportunity to do a legislative review of rules written by agencies to put into practice laws enacted by elected legislators.
Simply put, it is oversight and it is very important. Keep in mind, agency personnel are not elected. They may or may not have listened to the debate regarding the subject of the legislation they now have to put into practice.
Or worse yet, they may wish to sabotage this new law because they disagree with it.
Whatever the case, it is imperative for the legislators who make laws to be held accountable for them and the only way that can happen is if they use the rules review process to go back and see how the laws are being implemented.
Agency personnel do their best. However, occasionally they don’t. And sometimes, legislators let them get away with things they shouldn’t (i.e. the driving school).
Fast forward to the 2019 legislative session.
While I admit preference for House rules over Senate rules, it seems the senators’ interpretation of the rules and their interesting behavior over what they perceive to be tradition left the job they were elected to do undone.
They got into a turf war and the citizens of Idaho got the short end of the stick.
Senators didn’t think they needed to remain in Boise to vote on the administrative rules the House had reviewed and approved. They were of the opinion that if one body approved it, that was good enough.
But that isn’t how it works. It isn’t how laws are approved. Both bodies of the Legislature must approve a bill before it becomes law. And if they don’t, they work on it until they can all live with it or it dies and they start over next year.
Choosing not to approve the rules last year threw everything in the governor’s lap to deal with. Now, I’m not unhappy with the outcome because I trust in Gov. Brad Little’s judgment. And I’m excited someone had the chance to clean house.
But it isn’t how it is supposed to work. We need all those opinions and life experiences of our legislators to craft the best rules possible. That is why they all work on the review of the rules, both legislative bodies, until it’s done (remember HJR5?).
The legislators who wrote the laws the agencies are trying to implement understand the intent of the bills better than anyone and they need to gather feedback from constituents and agency personnel to make sure the laws are doing what they were intended.
Rules once approved have the same force as laws. Nothing is more important or affects people more directly than those rules being put into place correctly.
Therein lies their accountability to us and should we disagree, we can show that disapproval at the ballot box.
The Legislature dropped the ball last year. Let’s hope they will get their “proverbial acts” together this year and get the job done.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.