This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
Now that we have spent the longest legislative session in Idaho history listening to lawmakers harp about the evils of a fairly obscure academic movement called critical race theory, it’s worth taking a step back to look at the facts on the ground.
Throughout the session, lawmakers could not provide even one example of critical race Theory being taught in a K-12 classroom. So the central theme of the legislative session was solving a nonexistent problem.
But lawmakers warned it was on its way, and it had already infected higher education in Idaho. They raised the specter of white Boise State University students being hauled in front of classes, being required to apologize for their race and then being subjected to name-calling and harassment. Today the university, tomorrow your local elementary school, they warned.
Now those allegations have been investigated.
They were made up.
No students filed a complaint. Instead, an unidentified non-student filed the complaint, and the far right kicked up a political firestorm. Instead of investigating the matter to find out if there was a problem, lawmakers immediately launched an attack on academic freedom and free speech.
The detailed independent investigation lawmakers should have waited on was completed recently by the well-respected law firm Hawley Troxell. Investigators found no evidence to substantiate any of the hogwash. After interviewing numerous students and professors, they couldn’t find a single instance of a student being asked to apologize for being white. Nobody was singled out or taunted or mistreated for their race.
It was all make-believe. But when powerful people like lawmakers decide to go to war against figments of their imaginations, the consequences are real.
As the Idaho Press’ Ryan Suppe reported, there is a deliberate strategy at play here. He found Christopher Rufo, an activist who has been working to redefine critical race theory from a small school of academic thought to some society-wide crisis, laying it out plainly.
“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” Rufo said on Twitter. “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”
The sad thing is it’s not lawmakers who are pursuing this strategy. For the most part, they are simply its dupes.
Imagine what it is to operate a university in this political climate: Your budget is controlled by a group of paranoiacs who are evidently ready to believe any allegation, regardless of whether there’s any evidence to support it. It’s a tough spot.
But that’s the spot we’re all in these days.
These realities remain, and remain unresolved, because of the Legislature’s fixation on nonissues, to the detriment of solving real problems:
l Your property taxes are likely to spike next year, even as cities begin losing ground on their ability to deal with growth — leading some cities to immediately suspend all residential development even as housing prices spike, driven by insufficient housing supply.
A recent analysis by the city of Boise indicates that even if the city takes no base increase in its taxes, the average residential property bill will go up — by about a third. It takes a nearly unachievable level of incompetence to raise the average person’s taxes by a third with no net revenue to the city, but the Legislature got it done.
l Your child will attend a severely underfunded school. Idaho remains at the lowest level of per-student spending in the nation, a ranking it has hovered at or near since 2008. Now, all of your children’s teachers not only face the incentive of higher pay outside the state, but also the incentive that if they move, they will not have to deal with a McCarthyite committee full of ludicrous goons trying to figure out whether they’re secret commies.
l Child care is increasingly unaffordable. The feds offered millions in free grants to help working parents. Lawmakers sent the money back to Washington because somehow it was going to turn toddlers into Marxists.
These are problems that will not be solved now or at any point in the foreseeable future.
That’s because the Idaho GOP is no longer a party of philosophical and policy commitments — things like limited government and low taxes. It is a party gripped by the fear that the culture is somehow slipping away from them. They’ve determined to use the steel fist of government to keep cultural change from happening.
So if you’re someone whom they imagine to be a threat, say a teacher, look out.
And if you aren’t, don’t count on them to solve any of the state’s real problems. They no longer perceive them at all. They’ve got giants to slay.