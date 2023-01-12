Nobody should be surprised that Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador would play politics with his office.
Didn’t he say he would?
By comparison, the man he ousted in last year’s GOP primary, veteran Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, was a Boy Scout who famously followed the law wherever it took him — regardless of the political fallout.
Labrador will do things differently.
So what if a proposed bill is unconstitutional? It’s Labrador’s plan to tell his ideological brethren in the GOP-dominated Legislature what they want to hear more often than Wasden ever did, then deal with the consequences when the measure is challenged in court.
Those are civil matters. What you did not expect, however, was an attorney general who would play favorites in the criminal courts.
But in office less than a week, Labrador did just that.
He dismissed a trespassing charge pending against a political ally, Sara Walton Brady.
That case had been pending since April 21, 2020, when Walton Brady practically goaded a Meridian cop to cite her for entering a closed city park playground. This was in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incident inspired professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy to lead a mob to the home of the Meridian cop who detained Walton Brady.
Because it was a political hot potato, the Ada County prosecutor booted the case to the attorney general’s office. Walton Brady was set for trial on Jan. 24.
Then Labrador took the oath of office and Walton Brady’s legal headaches vanished.
Labrador dropped the case. He said it wasn’t worthy of his time and he didn’t expect to prevail.
Of course, Walton Brady is a big fan of Labrador. She even wore a strapless dress with Labrador’s campaign logo at both the GOP primary and general election victory celebrations.
And who did Labrador consult before he dumped the case file?
Apparently not Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. He called the dismissal “abhorrent.”
“If this is the tone he sets as Idaho’s top legal officer, I am concerned about what the future holds,” Simison told the Idaho Statesman.
That may go for Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea as well.
“Fortunately for the people of Idaho, our police officers are apolitical in carrying out their duties,” Basterrechea told the Statesman. “Unfortunately, this can’t be said for the new Idaho attorney general.”
And you have to wonder if Labrador listened to the staff he inherited. As of Dec. 30, they were still preparing for a trial.
Although county prosecutors — not the attorney general — handle criminal cases, it’s not as rare as you might think for the state to take over. About 100 times a year, a local prosecutor bails on a case and asks the attorney general to step in.
Usually, it’s because the case presents a conflict of interest.
A local legislator was caught driving under the influence.
Or a county clerk had his hand in the till.
In recent years, Wasden’s shop was brought in to prosecute Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens in what appeared to be an inappropriate acquisition of surplus county property.
Other examples include the conviction of former Minidoka County Sheriff Kevin Halverson for using a county fuel card for personal use, former Bonneville County Prosecutor Kimball Mason for stealing firearms from a police evidence room and former Jefferson County Sheriff Blair Olsen for giving his wife a county cellphone.
You have to wonder how many local prosecutors will have second thoughts about disqualifying themselves and deferring to Labrador’s ethical standards.
Unfortunately, there is no leeway when it comes to criminal appeals. Post conviction, it’s up to Labrador’s office to represent the state in those cases.
Suppose, for a moment, that one of Bundy’s cases works its way up the appellate courts.
Or, for the sake of argument, former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, continues appealing his conviction for the rape of a legislative intern.
Labrador may not drop their cases. But what’s to stop him from soft-peddling them?
Sounds fantastic?
The attorney general of the state of Idaho just took a dive on a criminal case involving a woman who described him as “genuine” and a “strong attorney general for the state of Idaho.”
He did so in full view of the public.
That’s because Labrador is looking ahead to his next campaign. He’s counting on friends like Walton Brady remembering this as a friendly gesture long after the rest of us have forgotten it.
Under the circumstances, anything is possible. — M.T.