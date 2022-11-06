Democrat politicians love to spend your money. And when they can’t get enough of your money to spend through taxation, they’ll go out and print some more and make the money that they allow you to keep worth even less then it is now. So you have to ask yourself: Why should I vote for someone who cares more about the money they can take out of my pocket than my ability to support and raise my family?
Several columnists and letter writers to this page have tried to say that the current inflation that we are experiencing is not the fault of the Joe Biden administration. Such a view shows an almost complete lack of knowledge about basic economics and a denial of reality about who is responsible for it.
Since the Biden administration took office in January 2021, a mere 20 months ago, gas prices are up 76%, milk is up 32%, eggs 98%, bottled water 33% and the propane that many of our fellow citizens use to heat and cook with is up 107% in cost. So not only does it cost you more to go to the store to purchase less food than you used to be able to afford, it now costs you more to cook it and to heat the room where the kitchen table is at — if you can afford to rent the house it’s in. And all this is happening while those Democrat politicians keep claiming how they’re looking out for you.
As Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman and his wife Rose Friedman discussed in their book “Free To Choose,” inflation occurs when the amount of money in circulation increases faster than the amount of goods available for purchase. In other words, too much money chasing too few goods. And the reason that too much money is available is because the federal government is the only entity that can print money, as put forth in Article I, section 8, sentence 5 of the U.S. Constitution.
The first sentence of Article 1, section 7 of the U.S. Constitution begins: “All bills for raising revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”
The second sentence states: “Every bill which shall have passed the House of Representatives and the Senate, shall, before it becomes a law, be presented to the President of the United States; if he approve he shall sign it.”
All the multitrillion dollar spending bills that have pumped money into the economy in the last two years, money that came off the printing presses and not from tax revenue, were originated in a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, passed by a Democrat-controlled Senate and signed into law by Democrat President Biden. Not a single one of those Democrat-controlled branches or houses of government stopped that spending.
Biden could have vetoed them and the veto would have held up. But he didn’t because his administration was proposing and championing those very same inflationary spending bills.
The spending doesn’t stop there. Biden’s proposal to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of student college loan debt is going to pump more money into the economy if that unconstitutional decree is enacted. The canceled debt doesn’t go away; it’s just transferred to the American taxpayer. That means that working class Americans get to pay $10,000 of someone else’s debt with dollars that keep losing their purchasing power. The cancellation of student debt was part of the 2020 Democrat platform. Democrat representatives and senators at the national level supported it and now they seek reelection.
Democrat-controlled states also get into the reckless spending act. In 2021, Democrat-controlled Washington state had a $15 billion surplus. They managed to spend all of it without a single penny of it coming back to the taxpayer in the form of a rebate or property tax relief. They also passed a cap-and-trade carbon tax, which will raise fuel prices by another 50 cents to $1 per gallon during the next year. So when Washington state Democrats at the state or national level claim they’re looking out for you, it’s only because they want to know how much more money they can extract from your pocket.
As I write this, the Federal Reserve Board has just announced another 75 basis point increase in the cost of borrowing. That will probably raise the home mortgage rate close to 8% for a 30-year mortgage. That’s going to further damage the housing market and all the small businesses and living-wage jobs in our region that depend on that market.
The interest rate is going up in an attempt to control the inflation that the Democrats and Biden administration have brought upon us. Unfortunately as Milton and Rose Friedman also point out, it takes years for inflation to occur, years to cure it and that the unpleasant side effects of the cure are unavoidable.
When the Democrats took over the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency in January 2021, they acted like kids in a candy store. They spent all kinds of money they didn’t have on wish lists that had lots of sugar but no substance. Now the American taxpayer is having to pay that bill and will continue to foot that bill for the next several years with higher gas, food, heating fuel and housing prices.
The Democrats have proven that they don’t have any fiscal knowledge or responsibility and that they don’t care about what the consequences of their actions do to you.
It’s time to send them home and let the adults take over.
Consider carefully who you vote for on Tuesday.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.