The sky is falling. No, I think not Chicken Little. But it sure sounds like it.
COVID-19 nightmares continue. Do you vaccinate or not? Will my vaccine protect me from the new variant?
Condos are falling out of the sky in Florida. Wildfires are burning up the West as we face unprecedented drought. Inflation is on the rise. Gas prices are skyrocketing. Lumber prices are through the roof. And no one wants to go back to work. We are facing a worldwide shortage of employable people. Europe is facing hundred-year flooding.
Good grief, Charlie Brown. When does it stop?
As a student of journalism, I was taught to write a news story in a manner that was supposed to leave you with only the facts and no idea of my opinion. No drama.
I don’t believe news is delivered that way any more. In an effort to compete with one another, sensationalism has taken over and news writing is often one-sided and negative.
The idea of sharing all the facts of a story seems to have been abandoned. In all fairness, I often see stories where I think the writer is sharing the side of the story that he believes will benefit the public the most.
Case in point: Did you know that only one-third of hospital workers in New York City are said to have been vaccinated? Now, I don’t know that my news source is accurate. But wouldn’t you find that article interesting?
However, you won’t find that story on the front page. It was buried.
In a country where we are experiencing a pandemic with an entire demographic not vaccinating, why not look at all the reasons why people are choosing not to do so?
I can only deduce that most journalists think vaccines are the only answer, hence their presentation of the subject. It is almost to a stage that I would call bullying.
Look a little closer, beginning with COVID-19. We’ve been there before. It was called the Spanish flu, (very politically incorrect, kind of like the China flu).
Fires and drought: Have you ever read about the fires of 1910? There is a great documentary on PBS about “The Big Burn.” You should watch it.
Gas prices: Well, anyone who lived through the ’70s and World War II remembers the rationing that happened. Shutting down the Keystone pipeline and making us oil dependent again was a bad decision. And as people have less cash to spend on other necessities, I predict they will remember that when next they go to the polls.
As businesses try to get back to normal, they can’t seem to find their workforce. There are a lot of reasons that play into this. It isn’t only all the benefits the feds have been handing out.
We are approaching a serious worker shortage in this country. EMSI employee Luke Mason just published a great article called “The Demographic Drought.” Check it out on their blog.
Floods: Anyone recall our own 100-year flood here in this region in the ’90s? Two-hundred percent of snowpack and three days of torrential rain combined with above freezing temperatures brought all that snow to the lowlands. We lost our ability to drive from one end of Idaho to the other. Moscow streets were destroyed. Homes flooded. Houses floated down the Clearwater River. St. Maries saw dikes fail and two young lives were lost. It was a terrible disaster.
I don’t say these things to diminish some very sad current events but only to suggest that you put them in perspective. Don’t let the headlines tear you down. Find your silver lining.
The end of the world is not today. This has all happened before.
As my dear mother always used to say, “Life is cyclical.” She was so very correct.
And so was Scarlett O’Hara. For “tomorrow is another day.”
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.