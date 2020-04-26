Keep partisan politics out of containing this pandemic

The April 5 commentary and editorial on the coronavirus by my friends Rick Rogers and Marty Trillhaase made good points. Their debate and free exchange of ideas are a vital part of what makes our country work as a democracy; it gives people information to help them make up their own minds. I learned a long time ago that you cannot make an informed decision without hearing all sides of an issue.
We must stop considering everyone who has ideas different than ours as an enemy. We see this situation play out all the time at our colleges where conservative speakers are berated and usually blocked from speaking by belligerent liberal activists. I know that Rogers received at least one profanity-laced letter calling him names and accusing him of being a vile and uncaring human being. In this case, I know both people. Neither is evil; they just have different views.
In Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus started, there was no debate or exchange of ideas. When people came forward to warn their country about the virus, they were arrested by their communist government and many of them have since disappeared. Their corrupt government silenced them and in doing so turned the whole thing into a massive worldwide pandemic. Theirs is a society built on indoctrination and control. You only hear what the government wants you to hear and you do what they say, no matter what.
I share Rogers’ distrust of the news media and our government. The first computer models on the virus, put out by public health officials showing hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of fatalities in our country, were wildly inaccurate and overblown. By how much? The estimated deaths keep dropping. The coronavirus mortality rate could ultimately turn out to be no worse than the common flu. We don’t know.
While I understand and agree with some of what Rogers says in his column, I will have to come down on the side of caution and echo what Trillhaase wrote: “And it’s early yet.” It is still too early in the evolution of this virus to assess the toll that it could have on our country. This is all new stuff; what we think we know now and the measures we are taking to combat COVID-19 could change tomorrow or next week. What we do know is that the coronavirus is highly contagious. It has moved with lightning speed through the general population wherever it lands.
The most frustrating problem facing those trying to contain this disease is that many who contract it are asymptomatic and show no signs of the illness while spreading it everywhere they go. Some with the virus have symptoms of a mild flu or cold, while others with underlying health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and respiratory problems develop pneumonia and die.
Huge numbers of African Americans suffer from these diseases. Diabetics have been especially hard hit; they make up 40 percent of the victims of the virus. According to a 2015 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30.3 million Americans have diabetes and another 84.1 million are pre-diabetic. Also, there are large populations of homeless people in most of our major cities, many of whom have underlying health problems, no sanitation facilities and no place to self-quarantine.
We could be sitting on a ticking time bomb.
The news media and the Democrats still claim that President Donald Trump called the virus a hoax. When in fact, from December 2019 through Feb. 5, the critical early months when the pandemic could have been prevented, they were so busy screaming for his impeachment that they completely failed to see the impending coronavirus disaster. When Trump recognized the seriousness of the situation and instituted his travel ban on people entering the U.S. from China, these same politicians and their media cronies accused him of fear mongering, racism and xenophobia.
Taiwan, a country of more than 23 million people and only 110 miles from China, instituted the same ban a week earlier as part of its comprehensive plan. Taiwan had only 425 cases and six deaths from COVID-19.
The ban gave our medical professionals extra time to prepare for the pandemic and probably saved many American lives because thousands more infected people were prevented from entering our country.
The only way we can corral this virus is by controlling our borders, protecting our most vulnerable population, instituting nationwide testing, social distancing, routine handwashing, contact tracing and forced quarantining of infected individuals.
This will have to be our new normal until the pandemic is done. The upside of this is that we will probably see a marked reduction in other deadly diseases such as the flu.
Trump and our political leaders are facing the most difficult and critical decision of our lifetime. They must reopen our economy or risk plunging our country into a deep depression. The human devastation from a depression could dwarf that of the coronavirus. I have read that more than 4 million Americans died of starvation in the Great Depression.
How do we reopen our economy without igniting the ticking time bomb? Partisan fighting has no place in this process. God bless America, we need it.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.