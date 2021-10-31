Call it a foreshadowing of Lewiston’s future under a strong mayor system.
But the current campaign for both turning away from the community’s city manager format and then electing a mayor has been uncharacteristically negative, vitriolic, personal and partisan.
Traditionally, things that matter to a city — streets, amenities, growth, taxes and fees — have no ideological label. But this year, those priorities have been obscured. Blame that on the dynamic of a mayoral election. It’s a zero-sum game. If candidate A loses, candidate B wins — or vice versa.
The candidate who dishes dirt doesn’t mind getting some on himself — as long as more of it lands on his opponent.
So what if culture wars, vaccine mandates or face masks have virtually nothing to do with keeping cops on the beat, firefighters at the ready or public works in good repair.
Who cares if people on the losing side of an election become alienated or polarized?
This is all about stoking the base.
What’s past in a campaign is prologue to governing.
An elected mayor is just two years away from launching his reelection campaign. There’s no inclination for taking the long view — especially if it means shedding support.
And when you make one person the most prominent authority in the city, you invite chaotic and radical change as the office shifts from left to right and back again in just a few years.
Whatever its flaws, Lewiston’s council-manager system relies on a different design.
Candidates for city council are winnowed out in a top-four or top-three election. It does them little good to get personal or go negative. If candidate A attacks candidate B, that benefits candidates C and D.
There is no base to mobilize to the detriment of others. Because voters can support several people simultaneously, it behooves candidates to cross-pollinate — essentially cultivating support from many groups.
And unlike this year, at least — when a change in the form of government could lead to no institutional memory in the mayor’s office or on the city council — the manager system would retain staggered council terms. You’re unlikely to see radical change. Because it takes four votes to get anywhere, continuity is built into the system. Voters have time through a succession of elections and turnover to navigate successfully through changing times.
All of which allows Lewiston to keep its eyes on the ball. Even the most contentious campaigns, such as the 1988 Lewiston city council recall election, are grounded more in local issues such as zoning and transparency than on nationalized slogans.
Councilors may get their egos wrapped up in holding office. But not one of them ever went broke by losing reelection to a part-time post. They have the flexibility to act on their conscience. So we’re talking about stability, not paralysis. Under this system, at least two city managers and a police chief have been sent packing.
The choice on Tuesday comes down to this: Does Lewiston retain the checks and balances on executive authority? Or does it lift those restraints by empowering a single individual?
This is no time to gamble with more political partisanship and dysfunctional government. The city manager system is your best hedge against permitting those maladies from gaining more ground in Lewiston.
Vote yes on Proposition 1.