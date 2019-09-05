Looking at the 80 percent of Idaho school districts collecting $202 million from local patrons tells you a great deal about how badly the Legislature has failed to meet its commitment to public education.
Those property taxes are called supplemental levies, but the phrase is a misnomer. That money does not buy extras. It pays bills the state can’t because lawmakers have already given away too many tax goodies to the upper tier and corporations.
The system is responsible for a growing gap between wealthier, urban districts, which can generate a lot more money with a lower tax rate, and rural communities, where raising even a meager amount from a comparatively impoverished property base weighs heavier on the individual taxpayer.
But even more telling is what’s going on in the remaining 20 percent of Idaho schools that lack either the means or the political support to pass one of those supplemental levies. Their reliance on what the state will provide shows in stark relief how far that money falls short.
Case in point: Kamiah School District.
Kamiah lost its $500,000 supplemental levy last March on a 65-vote margin; 449 voted no while 384 said yes. Discounting federal and other funds that come with strings attached, the district is scrambling to stretch the limited dollars it still has.
Here’s what that means:
l Close the middle school. As the Tribune’s Justyna Tomtas reported last week, fourth- through sixth-graders moved into an elementary school serving kindergarten through third grade while seventh- and eighth-graders are transferred into the high school. Not operating the shuttered building will save about $106,000.
l Deferring maintenance, putting off equipment replacement and holding the line on new materials, such as curriculum. That could save another $125,000.
l Remain on a four-day week. Like so many rural communities, Kamiah employed the tactic to save about $70,000. But the change was implemented last year when Kamiah had the benefit of supplemental funds. So it won’t go too far toward closing the new budget gap.
l Here’s the good news: Kamiah won’t cut its academic programs. Here’s the bad news: Those programs look pretty lean. Career and technical education offerings are limited. There is no music program. Students rely on the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, rather than a classroom teacher, for advanced humanities and foreign language courses.
In other words, there’s little margin for error. Kamiah’s finances resemble those of a family living paycheck to paycheck. A medical emergency or major car repair can be catastrophic.
If teachers and administrators are focused on keeping the lights on, they aren’t going to spend much time coming up with new creative ways to accomplish their work.
How does this occur in a state where the Legislature has a constitutional “duty” to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common school”?
Uniform? No one wants Idaho to impose a cookie-cutter system on its local schools, but you’d expect a uniformity of opportunity for Idaho children, regardless of where they graduate. Compare the programs Kamiah can offer without supplemental tax funding to those provided at schools such as Lewiston, where local dollars account for more than a third of the general education budget.
Thorough? By definition, that means “complete with regard to every detail.”
Does it sound to you like state funding alone provides a Kamiah student with an education that is “complete with regard to every detail”?
Granted, Idaho lawmakers have pumped considerable sums into the public schools recently. But that effort comes after years of starving education budgets. This is merely filling in a deep hole — and only partially at that.
As long as Kamiah and any other district struggles to get by with the inadequate dollars the state allocates, you can’t say the Legislature is doing its job. — M.T.