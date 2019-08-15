The last point Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings made about the Mark Domino case was his most important.
In his news release, Hasting said the events of June 24 and what has followed are “an opportunity for learning and will be used to enhance and improve the way our officers interact with the public moving forward.”
But first, Hastings checked the legal boxes.
In handling Domino, Hastings said his officers “acted within the law at all times and there was no violation of any policy or procedure.”
Domino is the 52-year-old African-American man who was coming off a shift at the Clarkston Walmart when Officer Chris Lorz and, later, Officer Anthony Bennett, arrived on the scene to check out a tip about car prowling. Domino fit the description. But the car he entered was his wife’s.
The cops say Domino had a legal obligation to answer their questions.
Domino says he did not.
Things escalated from there.
Domino got handcuffed.
The cops wrestled him to the ground.
They Tased him.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
And then City Attorney Todd Richardson threw the book at him, charging Domino with obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. If Domino, who insists on representing himself at trial, is convicted, he’s looking at spending almost a year in jail and paying $5,000 in fines.
Hastings is relying on an internal review. In other words, his own department is investigating his own officers. To be fair, it may not be feasible to ask another police department to review misdemeanor resisting and obstructing cases. But you’ll have more than a few people who will find such an outcome difficult to believe — especially when the charges are still pending in the courts.
Just because a review finds that Lorz and Bennett were in the clear does not necessarily mean Hastings was pleased with the way things turned out.
Presumably, the chief recognizes a teachable moment for his department. Hearing that, you can’t help but hope that Hastings’ subordinates are being told it’s not good enough to be within the law. It’s not good enough to follow proper procedure.
They need to be right.
The incident at Walmart called for officers to de-escalate the situation. When they arrived at the parking lot, there was no evidence of a crime. They certainly saw nothing other than a black man who fit a description.
So what if Domino had a chip on his shoulder and did not want to show his identification or answer questions?
There had to be any number of ways — a more diplomatic approach, checking Domino’s license plate on the mobile data terminal in the police cruiser or even simply walking away — to avoid transforming a less-than-satisfactory interview with a uncooperative witness into a brawl.
The cops are supposed to be in control. They’re the professionals.
Even in the kindest light, the video showed a pair of police officers who were reacting to Domino. Maybe the next time, cops will be encouraged to be more proactive.
If that’s what Hastings means, good for him and good for the Clarkston Police Department.
Here’s how you’ll know:
Pursuing Domino in court will be expensive.
It’s a single incident. Certainly, there is no need to establish a deterrent. There’s not a wave of people assaulting law enforcement officers in Clarkston or Asotin County.
Hastings’ department took a beating on social media and Richardson’s insistence that Domino plead guilty to something isn’t helping.
Why not ask Richardson to drop the case?
What’s wrong with a little compassion? — M.T.