Get rid of him
I write to challenge the rock band-type groupie who wrote to support your Cheers and Jeers author, Marty Trillhaase.
This guy does not deserve to be encouraged or receive any accolades. He sits in the dark bowels of the Lewiston Tribune, safe from any accountability, and picks targets at large, many or most of whom are better folks.
This guy is a cheap shot artist who takes the worst of ideas and has developed the cheap shot into an art form.
He is a disgusting coward, safe from accountability who does damage to any and all that he addresses.
The Tribune should divest itself of the cheap shot.
— AL BOLDEN, White Bird
Hold bullies accountable
As of late, we hear about more and more school shootings.
I believe there could be an easy solution to the problem. True, the shooter is the cause of death or injury to innocent people. Yet I dare say the problem started way before the incident.
Let us examine the actual offense:
The person acting as executioner is not the only one who pulls the trigger. More often than not, the shooter had been traumatized by a bully, whether in the school setting or closer yet by somebody who is supposed to protect the individual.
Here is a simple solution: Hold the bullies accountable for their actions.
For instance, make them pay a fine (the bully, not the parents) in addition to the three-strikes-and-you’re-out rule.
We’ve got to make certain that the bully pays his due and only get the parents involved in the correction (no money rendered by them).
The first bullying offense should be handled in school with a parent actively involved in the counseling. The second offense should involve community service.
The last resort should be handled in a courtroom setting where a judge promotes the fine amount the bully has to pay. Did I mention that the parents can not pay the fine?
If all the previous steps prove no change in the bully’s behavior, then he or she should have to spend some time in juvenile detention. Let others know from the get-go that bullying is a crime and will be dealt with swiftly.
— URSULA COOK Lewiston
Be independent
In Ron Rose’s May 10 letter to Joan Vanhorn, he said the “left” was for abortion.
If he meant Democrats — and I presume that’s what he meant — it’s just so annoying because not all Democrats are OK with abortion.
And I know many Republicans who are for the right to choose.
I really believe that’s why the Democrats and Republicans are not able to get much done now days — because people keep referring to all Democrats (the “left”) in the same basket and all the Republicans in another basket. It just isn’t true.
We all know Democrats have a good side as well as the Republicans have a good and bad side.
I wish we could all just be independents so we can be free to vote our conscience concerning these moral issues.
Democrats have more of a heart for the downtrodden as the Republicans are often more interested in business and the money that belongs to them. Both have their good and not-so-good sides.
It bears repeating: Not all Democrats are in the same basket (thinking exactly alike) and Republicans are not in one, either.
We must vote our conscience. Be an independent.
DARLENE PLANT Kingman, Ariz.