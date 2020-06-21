What proof?
On the June 8 KLEW news, Keith Havens said, “It was believed that Antifa was seen around midnight.”
That’s it. Nothing backing it up. No quote from whoever made that claim.
Now I might not know much about news reporting, but if that qualifies as any kind of journalism, it’s irresponsible journalism. Any kid on a high school paper knows better than that.
Usually the way it works is you get someone on record saying that. It doesn’t have to be proven. Then maybe you check with Lewiston Police Department to see if it was even called in and if there might have been anything to it. As far as we know, that could just be something Havens wants people to make believe.
Scott Dillon
Lewiston
No cash accepted
I have to agree with Clark Koenen in his June 7 letter. You must use a credit card at the Asotin County landfill, and then they tack on a charge for using a credit card.
I also don’t understand it being closed on Sundays or its hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is not 1955, believe it or not. At that time, stores were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
By the way, you can look on any denomination of paper money and you’ll read “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.”
Dallas Kiele
Clarkston
Aim carefully
According to the Lewiston Tribune, it was just dumb luck that no bricks were thrown and no rioting and looting took place in Lewiston on June 6. Never mind that rioting and looting were raging across the country in Democratic stronghold cities, with police standing by to take a report after that fact. After all, the U.S. Supreme Court itself proclaimed the police have no duty to protect life, liberty or property. Coupled with the celebrated Supreme Court opinions abridging the use of force against murderous felons, rioters and other lawbreakers caught in the act, it leaves one wondering where protection and justice are for the regular guy who is now a victim to the mob.
The Democratic Party has once again revealed its ugly hand. Aim carefully and vote accordingly.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
Accept Little’s offer
Last week, Gov. Brad Little gave local governments an option to provide property tax relief to their residents. Back in April, the state of Idaho received $1.25 billion from the federal government under the CARES Act. The state has decided to allocate $200 million of those funds to support Idaho property owners.
The state will offer relief to property owners by providing a choice to local governments: Either use state money or local money to cover public safety costs. ...
If a local government opts into this state program, the state will cover costs the local government usually incurs related to public safety personnel. In exchange for the state covering public safety costs, the local government would have to remove that cost from its property tax collection. In fact, the local government unit would be obligated to freeze its property tax collection to the amount it was last year to receive the money.
Nez Perce County and city of Lewiston property taxes are some of the highest in the state, which means the benefits to our community, profoundly impacted by COVID-19, could be significant. Additionally, with the city council and staff currently exploring budgeting options for 2021 and beyond, the council should utilize this option to deliver meaningful tax relief until the Legislature acts. We elect our city officials to do the right thing for our community, our families and our bottom lines. They should take advantage of this opportunity and provide meaningful relief for all property owners in Lewiston.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Deja vu
I was 14 when President Richard Nixon resigned, visiting an aunt in New Jersey, a cat lady, Purple Heart Navy veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor who chain-smoked menthol Salem 100s and never married after losing her fiancee in the attack.
When Nixon said, “My fellow Americans,” she shut off the TV and said, “I can’t watch this.”
My dad and I went outside to listen on the radio in our Dodge station wagon, while he chain-smoked his Benson & Hedges menthol 100s. He said, “This is history, I’ll be damned if we miss it,” and grabbed two beers from the cooler.
It remains one of the memorable nights of my whole life, a clear affirmation of the power of free speech and sustained citizen protest. ...
Nixon’s dog-whistle “law and order” rhetoric and policies were a direct response to the third party challenge of Alabama’s George Wallace, an unapologetic racist who pushed Nixon and the GOP toward a more fully institutionalized racist and white-supremacist agenda.
Wallace lives on in today’s white “militias,” whose claims of defending citizens and businesses ring hollow. ...
Jimi Hendrix’s song “Machine Gun” shaped my political consciousness growing up, tying together the moral insanities of war, racism and police-state violence. ...
Hendrix is one among many African American thinkers, artists and even athletes who have served as moral teachers for our nation, not despite but rather in direct challenge to the nation’s persistent violence toward them and rejection of them as fellow citizens and human beings.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Give thanks for police
Let us all give a vote of confidence and thanks for the hazardous every-day service and protection of our local police. Those who have served us with excellence should be encouraged and not tarred with the scornful brush of those not worthy of esteem.
Our Clarkston police chief, Joel Hastings, is an important part of our every-day community life as expressed by his active participation in our Rotary Club, which supports the Salvation Army bell ringing, Valley Transportation, the Willow Center for the grieving, youth scholarships, 4-H, Rotary Youth Exchange and many other community activities.
Art Johnstone
Clarkston
Turned off by GOP
Have you noticed the libel the Republicans are sending out in the mail now about the Bidens? Think about the millions of dollars they are spending on this junk.
I am tired of their dirty political games. I am an independent voter so I get information from both sides. It just makes me want to vote for the other side.
The Democrats’ information via the mail is about what they hope to accomplish if they get the votes. I don’t like the Republicans’ dirty games and I wish they would stop the garbage I’m getting in my mailbox.
It turns the votes in the other direction.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Change will come
I am proud to have been among the hundreds of Moscow citizens to gather peacefully at Friendship Square last week. I am proud that the vast majority of us wore masks and spread out healthfully.
I am proud that the vast majority of motorists exhibited support while driving past it safely. I am tired of having to march, standing visual, contact legislators and seek a civil society, a safe society and a sense of a society for all Americans. I am tired of dealing with people in complete denial concerning racial equality, economic discrimination and common-sense health safety.
I had hoped for more than 60 years that our nation will change. I have hoped all these years that change will come. I now hope that all recognize that to quote the late Sam Cooke and others: A change is gonna come.
It must. Stay healthy, all. With liberty and justice for all.
Rob Meyer
Moscow
Good guys and bad guys
Wow, what a difference. Good brave men and women stood on the side of the road with only signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. They are true heroes.
Then there were the cowards and small people who felt the need to pack their semi-automatic weapons around like they are somebody. One group made me proud to be an American in Lewiston. The other group chased me out of my own hometown showing everybody how the laws on guns are outdated.
Citizens do not need assault weapons. Period.
Bradley Stewart
Lewiston
New role for old mall
In pondering the latest online poll query, I had a suggestion to consider to save money for Lewiston taxpayers. Instead of seeking national retail chains, this huge complex, already handicap accessible, could house not just a courthouse but also room for a police department, attorney offices, real estate tax, auto and driver licensing, etc.
Also, there would be community rooms for city council meetings.
You get the idea.
Eliminate old tall buildings needing elevators. Then, a developer could buy and make the old courthouse into an awesome unique shopping experience with quirky eating places, novel bakeries and craft sales that would employ many in beautiful downtown Lewiston.
Think about it. And the renovated mall would have parking.
Nan Smith
Clarkston
Show some pride
Whose responsibility is it to maintain the overgrown weeds and shrubs on Nez Perce Drive? Is it the city’s or the county’s?
Passing through from 21st Street to Gun Club Road on Nez Perce Drive was built as a thoroughfare approximate two years ago, I believe. It has made the drive so much easier.
However , the overgrown weeds and lack of maintenance is horrible.
Why would the taxpayers have to spend the money to build the road while the city or county no longer feel necessary to keep it up?
It looks atrocious and also is a driving hazard.
It’s time to take more pride in this Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Stacy Peterson
Lewiston