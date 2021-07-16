Where were you?
Shame on you, Lewiston Tribune.
It’s 9 a.m. Monday. I’m a concerned citizen of Nez Perce County.
I hear airplanes and helicopters flying overhead. The smoke in the air is obviously thicker than our weekend air.
I have friends who live in the Waha area.
I have a Tribune subscription. I know there is no Monday newspaper delivery so I go to the lmtribune.com site looking for current fire information.
Nothing had been posted about the fires in our own county. All I see is an old Asotin County map and fireworks pictures.
A local newspaper has a responsibility to the community to provide local news on its website every day — particularly in times of emergencies.
Get it together.
Kathleen McCulley
Lewiston
———
The Tribune’s website was updated several times on Monday.