Where were you?

Shame on you, Lewiston Tribune.

It’s 9 a.m. Monday. I’m a concerned citizen of Nez Perce County.

I hear airplanes and helicopters flying overhead. The smoke in the air is obviously thicker than our weekend air.

I have friends who live in the Waha area.

I have a Tribune subscription. I know there is no Monday newspaper delivery so I go to the lmtribune.com site looking for current fire information.

Nothing had been posted about the fires in our own county. All I see is an old Asotin County map and fireworks pictures.

A local newspaper has a responsibility to the community to provide local news on its website every day — particularly in times of emergencies.

Get it together.

Kathleen McCulley

Lewiston

———

The Tribune’s website was updated several times on Monday.

