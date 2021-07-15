Elites could care less
Obvious to any thinking person is the esteem with which the political class regards regular Americans. To them, we are rabble and deplorables.
Were there any doubt, however, Tuesday’s front-page story titled “Fuel shortage could ground aircraft” would evaporate it like a July raindrop.
Allow fuel for aircraft to fight fires? Bah, humbug.
Fuel is for John Kerry and the Bidens to gallivant hither and yon plotting world domination and soliciting bribes, not for fighting fires.
So what if fires incinerate deplorables and destroy crops? There are too many deplorables anyway, and we can place no restrictions whatsoever on the noble, self-sacrificing tyrants who are destroying the U.S. and the world.
Give me strength.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Kids deserve the truth
I appreciate Terence Day’s and Chuck Pezeshki’s attempts in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News to address critical race theory.
However, ... lessons on race are already being taught from kindergarten through 12th grade.
My children are in their 20s now. But when they were in kindergarten, the school covered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
The kids were asked to write down their dream for the world. Comically, my son wrote, “My dream is for everyone to own a TV.”
At that time in his short life, screen time was important and he did not get King’s message. Even so, this unit laid a foundation that would be filled with more detail and nuance in age-appropriate lessons through the 12th grade.
Subjects such as English, history and even biology can contain discussions on race.
We need to prepare our kids for the real world. Last summer, no one could avoid learning about George Floyd’s death, kids included.
Kids need resources to help them process these unfortunate events. Kids need to know the difference between horrific, racially motivated violence and a poorly worded tweet or Facebook post written 10 years ago.
It is too easy for kids looking for answers to turn to the internet ripe with misinformation. Home and school are the primary places where kids can learn the truth.
We cannot properly prepare our kids for adulthood without some discussions on race. We cannot wait until college as Pezeshki and Day have advocated.
Anita Reilly
Pullman