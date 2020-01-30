Liedkie is the problem
It’s no epic secret. The problem is Asotin County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Curt Liedkie. And no, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Nichols, he’s not being demonized, single out or picked on.
Liedkie is in fact the leading cause of jail overcrowding in the Asotin County Jail, due to overcharging both adults and juveniles, his abuse of power and blatant disregard for both state and the U.S. constitutional due process clauses.
Liedkie has single-handedly eliminated the plea bargaining process by excessive overcharging citizens. When citizens are arrested and charged with two-to-three times the offenses they actually committed and then offered a plea to the offense they committed — it’s no longer called a plea bargain. It’s pleading guilty as charged to the original offense they should have been charged with to begin with.
Mr. Nichols, the ongoing letters and problems your office is experiencing are likely self-created by your office. A rise in appeals indicates violations of a defendants’ constitutional rights. If enough people tell you it stinks, it may just stink.
Commissioner Brian Shinn other county commissioners are well aware of the overcharging, vindictive and malicious prosecutions being conducted by Liedkie and others. The commissioners should consider calling for Liedkie’s resignation or, at the very least, a Department of Justice investigation into the numerous complaints of inflexibility and overcharging.
Nick Roy
Lewiston
Share the same home
White skin or black skin, what difference should it make? We all laugh, cry, nourish our young and mourn our dead. Each has contributed great achievements to mankind and each has given stability to their communities and country.
The only difference is that some of our ancestors, way back in time, migrated north from Africa. All of them wanted to experience a better way of life or just had the urge to explore the unknown.
As they migrated north, they developed lighter skin in order to absorb the benefits of sunlight. Whereas those who stayed south needed the darker skin for protection from too much sunlight.
The Northern Hemisphere offered a climate that supported domesticated animals, vast farmable land, navigable rivers and resources to make effective weaponry that was used to conquer and suppress other people.
Our DNA shows the same ancestry. We were originally all from Africa. We are all alike. Let us celebrate our likeness.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston