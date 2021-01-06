Trump’s latest scam
Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger says President Donald Trump and his miscreant minions’ putrid attempts to overturn the results of the November presidential election are “an utter scam meant to raise money and gain followers.”
Replying to Trump’s unceasing Twitter posts about election voter fraud, Kinzinger says, “My God, trying to burn the place down because you can’t handle losing, and making as many people as possible suffer as well. No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Disgusting and embarrassing.”
In a later tweet, the Illinois representative added, “All this ridiculous talk about Jan. 6th from Trump and his Republican grifters is simply explained: It’s a total scam to raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else, knowing full well they can’t do anything. It’s sad, and an utter scam.”
Who says there are no Republican patriots left? What better summation of the last four gut-wrenching, mind-boggling years under the Trump monarchy than “a sad utter scam”?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Choose masks — or not
Let us suppose I have the virus and wear my N95 face mask. The mask keeps my virus from escaping to infect the unmasked, right? We are all politically correct here, I think.
Now let us suppose that you (evil and uncaring) without the mask are the virus packer. My mask that prevented virus passage above now lets the virus come through and I get sick, right? Again, this seems to be the politically correct interpretation. Masks protect the world from me but do not protect me from the world. One-way masks?
Now let’s go to the real (nonPC) world. Maybe masks really work. If they do, they work both ways and those who are worried about getting sick should wear them and be protected.
Looking online shows N95 masks filter down to 300 nanometers while the coronavirus is 60-to-140nm, which seems to indicate that the virus will go through the filter. And cloth masks are worse. Bacteria are much larger (1,000-to-2,000nm) and should filter out.
This is America. Let us continue to have the freedom to use our own judgment and logic and make our own decisions.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia