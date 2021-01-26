Beyond imagination
In the spring of 2002, as the G-2 intelligence officer of the Marine Corps Anti-Terrorism Brigade formed in response to 9/11, immediately after taking responsibility for security at our newly reopened embassy in Kabul, we turned our attention to potential security mission challenges on U. S. soil.
With many legal considerations and well-established restrictions governing the use of active duty military forces in the United States, including very strict laws and procedures regarding the use of military and national intelligence collection capabilities and the sharing of critical law enforcement sensitive information to support such missions, we dutifully, yet carefully, started to determine how we could help defend America from foreign terrorist threats.
This included travel to a major southern city to study how challenging it would be to deter, detect and defend critical infrastructure targets such as major transportation nodes, telecommunication facilities, water plants and even nuclear power facilities. With one exception, the focus of our efforts did not include Washington, D. C.
Deactivated with assets reorganized in 2006, that brigade’s whole domestic effort now sadly seems a rather quaint notion given the domestic home-grown, fomented terrorism and armed militia threat currently targeted at our nation’s capital and all 50 state capitals, increasingly emboldened by many of our sworn-to-protect-and-defend politicians.
From the Halls of Montezuma to the halls of 51 Capitol buildings doesn’t have a good ring to it, and is nothing I could ever have imagined in my 26 Marine years.
Dan Button
Clarkston