Tribune is not blameless
In the aftermath of Wednesday’s Capitol siege, Lewiston Tribune Opinion Editor Marty Trillhaase rightfully pointed a blaming finger at President Donald Trump, Idaho Congress-men Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and all the other sycophants who “allowed Trump to undermine and weaken public faith and confidence.”
You’ll notice, however, that he didn’t point the finger at himself or his editor and publisher, Nathan Alford. Were they indirectly responsible for Wednesday’s riot? No.
But their publishing choices and policies did contribute to the mass hysteria culminating in a mob that stormed and sacked the Capitol.
During the past five years the Lewiston Tribune published scores of editorial commentary supporting right wing extremist viewpoints and conspiracy theories. It’s one thing to publish commentary on debatable issues, but it’s not acceptable to print easily fact-checked and widely disproven misinformation. Doing so just plays into the hands of America’s enemies such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping.
Media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax are mostly responsible for the tsunami of “alternative facts” destroying America today.
But the Lewiston Tribune also contributed to it.
PAUL OMAN
Clarkston