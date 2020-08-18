This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
The current conditions at the Bonneville County Jail and other state jails and prisons are unacceptable, and immediate action is needed.
Prisoners have been complaining for weeks about conditions in the Bonneville County Jail. Many said they were sick, were confined with others who were sick and were unable to get testing for COVID-19. When the jail finally tested the first housing unit this week, all but one were infected. Some jail staff, who move between housing units, have also been infected, raising the risks both to jail staff and the incarcerated.
The American Bar Association’s standards for the treatment of prisoners require that they be given preventive, routine, urgent and emergency care that is consistent with community health care standards. After widespread outbreaks in state prisons and jails in the Magic Valley and Bonneville County, it is clear that such standards of care cannot be provided while maintaining ordinary jailing practices.
Some of the most important preventive measures for COVID-19 infection — particularly social distancing — are entirely unavailable in jails and prisons. The duty of care that jails and prisons owe to prisoners cannot be met at present.
Confining those who have merely been accused of crimes, including nonviolent offenses, who are legally innocent until convicted, in conditions that almost assure they will be infected with a potentially deadly illness is exactly the sort of thing the framers of the Constitution would have called cruel and unusual punishment.
This is not necessarily an issue of negligence on the part of jail officials. Jails and prisons, and their routines of operation, were not designed for the conditions that unexpectedly arose in the context of COVID-19.
This is a new reality that the law enforcement and judicial systems must adapt to until there is a vaccine or effective treatment.
Judges, when making decisions about pretrial detention and bail-setting, will have to take this into strong consideration: Placing a person in the county jail at present places that person at a very high risk of contracting a potentially fatal or life-altering illness. That may not be avoidable in all cases, but it can be avoided for those charged with nonviolent drug offenses and property crimes. In such cases, judges should strongly consider affordable bail and sentences of probation or home confinement rather than jail or prison.
Prosecutors and jail officials should also begin shrinking the jail population to reduce density and the potential for spread behind bars. In order to fulfill their dual duties of care for those in custody and for the safety of the community, they should strongly consider recommending home confinement or probation in cases where they would normally seek a jail sentence or rider program, including for basically all nonviolent offenses. They should also begin examining the cases of those currently confined to find individuals whose sentences can be recommended for reduction to home confinement or probation.
Of course, provisions also should be made to ensure that those released are not infectious.
Only by doing this can those who pose the greatest real risk to community safety — those convicted of or facing trial for serious violent or sexual offenses — be safely segregated from the wider community.