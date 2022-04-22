The morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, has pulled out of the debate with her opponent for lieutenant governor in the May 17 GOP primary, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Why?
Says Giddings: Without the right to screen in advance — and presumably veto — the reporters asking her questions on the program that was to be broadcast over Idaho Public Television, she couldn’t get a fair break.
“Were it a fair and transparent panel, I would gladly take the opportunity to show even more voters who the conservative choice is for Lt. Gov., ” Giddings wrote in a recent fundraising letter. “That’s why I’m pursuing a fairly hosted debate, directly challenging Bedke to meet on a level playing field.”
That’s a crock.
Short of sitting down and fielding softball questions from her ally, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman, Giddings — and virtually everyone else — already knows the questions coming her way:
l Forty-nine of your House colleagues were so disgusted by your treatment of a sexually abused legislative intern that they voted to make you the first Idaho lawmaker in recent memory to be formally censured for “conduct unbecoming” a state legislator. A unanimous House Ethics Committee — including those who would be considered your ideological brethren — concluded you exposed by name and picture on social media the young woman whose accusations against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, led to his virtual dismissal from the House. He now faces trial on two felonies, including rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object, in Ada County.
During your hearing, ethics committee members repeatedly accused you of lying and being evasive.
How does any of that warrant promoting you to a statewide office one heartbeat away from the governor’s desk?
l The charge involved how you used a legislative newsletter and Facebook page to link to a Redoubt News webpage identifying the intern by name and image. But where did Redoubt News get that information? You offered an unredacted seven-page response from von Ehlinger naming the woman to at least one reporter, the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence. Did you stop there?
l In retrospect, is there anything in the way you handled this matter that you regret and would do differently?
l Who are your choices for attorney general and governor in the May 17 GOP primary? Why?
l Hoffman’s Freedom Index says you voted the IFF’s way 100% of the time in 2021 and 97.7% this year. Can you name five issues where you stand apart from the Freedom Foundation? Or does the IFF own your vote?
l You have complained about the Legislature’s failure to lift the sales tax from food purchases. Yet you voted for a $600 million income tax cut that used up all the money available for other tax relief. Aren’t you part of the problem?
l While serving on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, you frequently vote against must-pass public school and higher education budgets. Does that suggest that you would abolish those programs in favor of privatized education in the state of Idaho?
l During a protracted fight, you secured a Homestead Exemption for properties you own in White Bird and Ada County? Where is your primary dwelling today?
l In campaign material, you refer to your rank as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force reserves. Why do you consider that appropriate?
l Assuming Brad Little is reelected governor and you become lieutenant governor, would you cooperate with him or follow the combative precedent set by current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin?
l Name one instance of a transathlete in Idaho or of an Idaho educator teaching critical race theory in the classroom.
All of which suggests this “fairly hosted debate” is a ruse. Giddings will never permit herself to face such questions on live television.
That doesn’t stop anyone else from bringing them up, however.
The next time you see Giddings on the campaign trail, ask her. — M.T.