Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, seems to have a short memory.
Did Vick, who is reviving legislative designs to block virtually all grassroots initiative campaigns, forget why Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed a similar measure just two years ago?
Little didn’t veto the bill because it was such a transparent legislative temper tantrum. Just a few months earlier, Idaho voters had shown the temerity to pass a Medicaid expansion initiative in the face of legislative defiance to do anything that might remotely help low-income working Idahoans secure better health care.
The governor didn’t arrive at his decision because he shared concerns that the Legislature’s package would essentially give voters in a handful of rural communities a veto over any initiative, regardless of how much support it might have throughout the state.
Little did not point out the obvious: At a time when a comparatively small group of GOP primary voters essentially elects the Idaho Legislature, giving citizens the ability to make their own laws at the ballot box was a necessary check and balance. Yet here was the Legislature carving out some of the more draconian restrictions of any of the states where the initiative process existed.
Nor did the governor point out the recent history: Ever since lawmakers reacted to voter rejection of the punitive Luna laws in a 2012 referendum by putting more obstacles in the path of initiative campaigns, only two such measures have qualified for the ballot. Another 13 had failed. More times than not, it would be the well-financed special interest — not the grassroots campaign — that could afford to jump through the hoops.
While Little claimed to be sympathetic to the Legislature’s cause, he argued that in this case, the lawmakers were their own worst enemy.
As the law stood, initiative campaigns would need to round up signatures from not only 6 percent of the registered voters statewide, but 6 percent of those voters from 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. The bill before Little would have raised the bar to require 6 percent from 32 of Idaho’s legislature districts — as well as increase the overall number of signatures required while shortening the deadlines.
That all but certainly promised a court challenge, Little said.
The Idaho courts might find the measure too severely restricts the citizens’ rights under a state constitutional amendment that established the initiative process more than a century ago.
The federal courts might block it on First and 14th amendment grounds — as well as the one-person, one-vote principle. Although reapportionment realigns legislative districts every decade, population growth over time creates big imbalances. For instance, the number of voters in an Ada County district is now roughly twice that of another in the Magic Valley area.
And if the courts so ruled, they could not only invalidate the latest of the Legislature’s impediments, but also those passed several years earlier. Idaho could end up, for instance, with a process requiring only 6 percent of the registered voters statewide with no geographical balance, which would allow initiative organizers to coalesce in a handful of population centers.
“I reluctantly vetoed (the bill) because I question the constitutional sufficiency of the bills and the unintended consequences of their passage,” Little said. “The bills invite legal challenges that likely will result in the Idaho initiative process being determined by the liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. ...”
While this was no doubt threading the political needle, it had the virtue of being true. Civil liberties advocates had no interest in overturning the current 18 legislative district requirement, but a 32-district mandate just might grab their attention.
In fact, American Civil Liberties Union Legal Director Ritchie Eppink said as much during a legislative hearing.
But Vick now wants to require initiative campaigns to secure 6 percent of the registered voters not from 18 districts and not even from 32 but all 35.
If a legal challenge loomed over the 2019 bill, what makes Vick think an even more egregious diminution of the “people’s law” won’t suffer the same fate?
After all, two years ago, it was Vick who engaged Eppink with this question: “If you do think our existing laws are not constitutional, why have you not challenged it?”
Responded Eppink: “I will be very candid ... This Legislature over the last six years has passed enough unconstitutional legislation that it has kept us too busy. We have prioritized our efforts on certain other bills that have been unconstitutional and successfully challenged those.”
If nothing else, Vick can't claim he wasn't warned.