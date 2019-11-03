This editorial was published by the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
The Clark County Republican Party can do better.
Typically, we would not comment or be concerned with internal party politics. But the latest episode has been so distasteful that it generated a strong response from many local Republicans and, indeed, from those who believe that having two strong local parties is beneficial to all Clark County residents.
Republicans recently selected Dan Clark, a precinct committee officer, as chair of the organization’s Bylaws and Resolutions Committee. Days later, Clark resigned from the position.
At issue was his criminal history. In 2011, Clark was sentenced to about nine months in jail after being convicted of residential burglary, violation of a civil anti-harassment order and furnishing alcohol to minors.
During a two-month period in 2010, Clark had repeatedly sneaked into a 15-year-old girl’s bedroom in the Sherwood neighborhood, despite a restraining order. According to a probable cause affidavit at the time, Clark — who was 43 — would hug and kiss the girl on her bed. They would read poems and consume alcohol, and the girl told police that, “he loves her, wants to marry her,” according to the affidavit. He provided her with a bridal magazine, and with a cellphone so they could communicate.
Clark presumably has paid his debt to society for his crimes. In addition, everybody deserves a second chance under our system of justice.
But there is a difference between allowing somebody to get on with his life and elevating them to a position of leadership. Surely, the Clark County Republican Party has worthy candidates to chair its Bylaws and Resolutions Committee who have not been convicted of repeatedly sneaking into a 15-year-old’s room and plying her with alcohol. Clark County Republican Party Chairman Earl Bowerman indicated that those who elected Clark were aware of his criminal past.
Following Clark’s appointment, Republican state Sen. Ann Rivers wrote on Facebook, “What is wrong with the local Clark County GOP? I want nothing further to do with it. It is more like a cult than a political party. … I want nothing to do with these people, their situational ethics not only disgust but astound me. … As we try to attract more young people, we don’t need to be known as the ‘happy hunting grounds’ for sick individuals who like underage girls.”
County Councilor John Blom resigned his position as a Republican precinct committee officer. “I want no part in an organization that knowingly and willingly allows individuals that prey on minors into positions of power,” he wrote.
Local party organizations play a significant role in attracting and promoting candidates for elected office, as well as in fundraising and promoting policy that adheres to the party’s values. Despite examples to the contrary, we trust that preying on minors is not a value of either major party, and Clark’s quick resignation indicates that many local Republicans made clear their opposition.
The Clark County Republican Party during the past decade has been beset by infighting over party leadership and by public disagreements with elected Republican officeholders such as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and county Auditor Greg Kimsey. The latest episode further diminishes the local party, and that poorly serves voters who desire the best possible representation at all levels of politics. As Bowerman said, “Sometimes perception is reality, and the perception was not good.”
The Clark County GOP not only can do better, but it should do better.