This is the city.
It’s a good place with good people who go about their lives with little fuss.
I’m one of them.
I carry a badge.
Between state and local agencies, I’ve got 30 years on the job.
Call me Sgt. Joe.
Hey, Sgt. Joe: What’s it like being a cop when you have politicians taking you to task? Why just the other day, one of them — Congressman Russ Fulcher — claimed some of your colleagues at the national level — the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency — “don’t work together all that well. But they’ve been able to operate within their own scope so much with surveillance, data gathering, all that stuff, they’ve just seemed to be acting outside the law.”
Sgt. Joe: I’ve been listening to that kind of stuff for years. But usually, it was from the extreme left. You know, guys like Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently warned people to cooperate with police officers “so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head.”
But Republicans? Aren’t they the law and order crowd? Isn’t this the party of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan?
Didn’t President Donald Trump run as the Blue Lives Matter candidate? Didn’t he always call you “our amazing police officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe?”
Sgt. Joe: Trump looks out for Trump. When it serves his interests — like winning the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police — he’s pro-law enforcement. Heck, he’ll tell you it’s all right with him if you get a little rough throwing a suspect into a squad car. He’ll even reverse President Barack Obama’s policy and issue Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles like the one your former chief got for Lewiston.
But don’t cross him. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson did. And Trump turned on that department. Monday, he called Chicago a hotbed of crime that is “embarrassing to us as a nation.”
Look, Trump isn’t not pro-law enforcement. He’s into sowing divisions and polarizing people. In my profession, he’s promoting the line officers and disparaging the brass.
I presume you’ve spent time with local federal officers.
Sgt. Joe: I’ve worked with many of them — FBI, DEA and others, usually on multi-jurisdictional task forces. Still have coffee with a few since they retired.
Do they strike you as people who would operate outside the law — or engage in what Trump called doing a “number on your president” by fabricating the case that he had been tied to Russian interference in the 2016 election?
Sgt. Joe: Here’s what you need to know about federal law enforcement. These are process-oriented people. With a few exceptions, they don’t get involved in domestic violence cases or traffic accidents or even homicides. They work white collar crime and wiretapping investigations. They pursue terrorists and organized crime. It’s methodical, step-by-step, detail-oriented work.
For a congressman to say they operate outside the law is sheer ignorance.
Yes, but those of us who grew up during the period of J. Edgar Hoover remember how the former FBI director wiretapped Martin Luther King Jr., surveilled left-leaning organizations and filled case files with unsavory information about politicians he either did not like or wanted to intimidate.
Sgt. Joe: Sure. I mean, who investigates the FBI? You had an FBI raid at Cherrylane in February where an unnamed agent got shot. Eight months later, have you heard anything about that? But there’s a difference between fact-based analysis and demagoguery. There’s a difference between a specific case and painting with a broad brush.
I’m not asking for blind trust.
I’m suggesting trust is subject to verification. Ask yourself: Who gains from undermining public trust in the FBI, the Department of Justice or even the intelligence community? Who is better off if the divisions widen among line officers and their superiors, or between street cops and federal agents?
It’s not the cops.
It’s not the FBI.
It’s not the communities they serve.
Trump?
Sgt. Joe: Trump.
It all goes back to this philosophy of blowing up government and then see what happens. Trump plays on people’s fear that government does not work for them. Government, no matter what, is only looking out for itself. It’s a deep state and it’s self-perpetuating.
I’m not making excuses. People make mistakes. They have to be held accountable.
But this is demolishing institutions. That’s what Trump is doing.
That’s what Fulcher is doing. If he wants something better, tell us. He’s in Congress, for crying out loud. What’s his solution? — M.T.