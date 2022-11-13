As a Realtor, I have had the opportunity to represent clients who were willing to take the risk of investing in the rental market. Because of that, I have seen a lot of student apartments. Regardless of condition, size, shape or cost of rent, I have become aware of a trending behavior that concerns me in more ways than one. It is the misrepresentations being made regarding emotional support animals by renters.
In case you aren’t aware, emotional support animals have fallen into the category of “service animals.” Most of us recognize the need for service animals. They are used for many legitimate reasons, are well-trained and certified. They keep their owners safe in many ways and are often the reason their owners enjoy independence. These animals are the eyes and ears for their owners. Landlords cannot enforce a “no animal” policy for these animals.
Emotional support animals have emerged in the past few years with increasing frequency but not with the same type of training. They provide exactly what they are called — emotional support. No doubt, there are many people who need such animals and find comfort from these furry buddies. But many people are using this title to subvert “no-pet” policies.
Landlords have good reason to be wary of pets, especially in the case of college students.
Sorry if this sounds biased, but from where I stand, it is what it is. Not every college student pet owner is irresponsible. But let’s face it: Most college students, who are in their first apartments, can barely take care of those new responsibilities, let alone the added time and energy required to take care of an animal.
College students are supposed to go to class, the library and other fun activities that college students engage in. They are home very little.
Students don’t have time to run home frequently to let puppies out to do their business, play and exercise. So guess what the puppy does?
Puppies destroy carpets, chew moldings and cabinets, eat homework and then regurgitate it all over the carpet.
Cats, especially nonneutered male cats, often mark the whole apartment, spraying in every corner. You might think I am exaggerating, but believe me, my nose has smelled it all.
Many of my clients are now finding this is the new norm. Their tenants move in with no pets, agree to a no-pet policy in their lease and two weeks later, they have an “emotional support animal.”
The student tenants are well-versed in their rights, frequently reciting the mantra that they have a letter from their doctor and that it is illegal to even request to see it, citing rights to privacy.
Keep in mind: My client landlords haven’t got an extra deposit for any of the damage this new “emotional support” animal may cause while at home alone all day. Nor will they be able to use the initial damage deposit given without some sort of battle. On the internet, one can easily attain a letter of certification just by signing up. Anyone can do it.
Basically, this is fraud.
It is also incredibly offensive and dangerous to those who really do need such animals. I recently experienced an individual on a plane with just such a need.
She had a cat in a crate and paid $150 for the cat’s ticket. But by the time we were in take-off mode, she was hyperventilating and shaking so badly I thought she would pass out.
One steward recognized her true need and told me to get her cat out of the crate and into her lap while another steward — the sceptic — said not to. I did it anyway and this woman slowly but surely calmed down. Her cat actually crawled up under her chin and started kneading her as well as purring very loudly.
It was an interesting thing to watch. But because of the abuses many people have perpetuated on the airlines, they have made many people skeptical. The same situation exists in the rental market.
Fraudulent behavior drives up rental costs in college communities. I am hoping to see some meaningful legislation on this subject this year, possibly brought forward by the Idaho Realtors, that will not only protect landlords’ property but ensure that tenants who actually need emotional support animals have them.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.