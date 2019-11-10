Inslee’s wolf policy scoops up reelection campaign cash

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently directed the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to come up with a better plan than “the status quo of annual lethal removal (of wolves).”
Since Inslee stupidly blew through his cash in a failed run for president, he needs the help of his environmental and wolf-advocate pals to finance his next reelection campaign for governor.
Every time Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorizes lethal removal of a wolf, apparently Inslee hears condemnation from one or more of the 40-some wolf advocate groups.
When Fish and Wildlife finally (correctly) eliminated the Old Profanity Territory (OPT) pack, these groups were outraged; killing wolves is not what Inslee’s supporters want to see. When Susewind authorized shooting a “breeding female” of the Grouse Flats pack, the advocates reacted as if he was personally murdering wolf puppies in their dens.
So the governor’s minions found a poll with statistics showing that city folks west of the Cascades favor wolf reintroduction. Of course, there are virtually zero wolves near any city dwellers. The ranchers’ losses appear to be secondary to Inslee’s political ambition; what’s needed is to buy the ranchers’ silence when wolves kill a few of their precious cattle.
So Inslee issued a press release with a letter from him to the Fish and Wildlife director exhorting him to do something to minimize the need to do lethal control of wolves. To Inslee, this whole wolf thing is political; the science, easily found in the authoritative book, “The Real Wolf,” doesn’t seem to have penetrated Inslee’s office or found its way into the decision making at Fish and Wildlife.
The agency continues to follow, as Inslee manages to discern, a methodology that not only isn’t effective, but has no prayer of ever being effective. The wolves have to eat. But Inslee doesn’t really give a rat’s patoot if a few random dogs, cats or calves bite the dust if it keeps Defenders of Wildlife, et al., off his back. It’s not like the wolves are eating children in Olympia, after all.
Fish and Wildlife has to have its priorities straight, and the first priority is to get Inslee reelected.
So Susewind was directed to propose something by Dec. 1 to change how Fish and Wildlife responds to cattle depredations; find a way to not kill so many wolves. This says nothing about whether or not killing wolves is the correct procedure. Inslee simply wants a better political answer, as if politics can solve what is essentially a biological problem.
One Susewind response was to ask the public for volunteers to fill vacancies on the Wolf Advisory Group. This group originated what became the Fish and Wildlife’s lethality policy. Susewind hoped to take heat off of him personally — or at least give him some cover.
OK, so maybe this is a little tongue-in-cheek, but not far off the mark. As I’ve said before in this space, these “advocate” organizations are into wolf advocacy for the money, pure and simple.
The governor and western Washington legislators haven’t worried too much about the effects of unscientific environmental policies on the common folk.
The governor is naive if he believes this uproar will be over anytime soon, given that his policies on wolves (and other environmental issues) are generally simplistic and unscientific. The question has never really been what to do about the wolves ravaging domestic livestock. The question has been (and is) about what can be expected of a nonrational apex predator after (1) introducing it into an easy prey environment, (2) protecting it from its only true predator (man) and (3) making the landscape more favorable to “misbehave.”
Wolf “advocates” have done everything but serve up other people’s livestock to the wolves on a platter. The wolf doesn’t care who “owns” his prey; ownership has never been an issue in his evolution. In the wolf’s world, lunch belongs to the predator with the skills to take it. If cows or sheep stand in a pasture, wolves will gladly eat them. At least, wild prey will try to fight or run away.
Inslee and the gray wolf are kindred spirits. The wolf is an opportunist, but lacks the ability to count or rationalize. Inslee can not only count (campaign contributions) and rationalize (albeit poorly) but also opportunistically take advantage of a situation. This is no more (or less) than what a hungry wolf will do when stumbling upon a grazing cow, or its calf.
The difference: Inslee’s behavior is a little more civilized than tearing out his prey’s stomach and genitals while it’s running for its life.
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.