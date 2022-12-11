Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause.
Oops, that has been used before. Poor humor.
But as Christmas approaches this year, I can’t help but be a bit nostalgic about other Christmas seasons, happier ones. It has been difficult to get into the traditional good cheer this year. The tragic events near the University of Idaho campus have been heartbreaking for those in the Vandal community at large. And they have been especially difficult for those who live in Moscow.
It seems as if we are in a state of mourning or shock. Maybe we have lost our innocence. For in this small, college town, we have a tendency to feel very safe and isolated from such horrific events. But now we find we are not.
Everywhere one turns, there seems to be some kind of attack on others. People just seem to be angry or crazy — or maybe both.
It is a situation that could warrant an entire conversation about how we deal with mental illness in this country, But that is a bit too weighty for this column. Instead I would offer an alternative in an effort to move forward.
I encourage you to be the light you are seeking during this holiday season. Choose to be happy. Choose to do better. Choose to make a difference.
The following are a few suggestions to put the focus on others.
Help a neighbor. An elderly person living alone or a single parent with young kids might enjoy dinner at your place. It doesn’t have to be a feast, and your home doesn’t have to be the Ritz. It is all about being a good neighbor.
Close-knit communities often fill the void that absent family leaves during the holiday season.
Find a charity that needs your help. There are many at this time of year that are collecting gifts for kids. Check out the Northwest Children’s Home. I am sure they would love help in providing Christmas for some of their kids. Put a smile on a child’s face.
Call a friend you haven’t seen in a while. And go look at the Christmas lights. The Winter Spirit display Locomotive Park in Lewiston is just beautiful and you will leave with your heart lifted.
Start baking and take the time to share. Smell is a powerful sense, and can bring back great memories. Many people so appreciate homemade baked goods. They don’t have the time or energy to do so and a small gift of those goodies are a treat.
Make sure you drop some off with your local fire department, first responders and law enforcement folks. Let them know you appreciate all they do for the community.
Start a new tradition with your kids such as visiting one of the Christmas trees in towns that have tags on them for seniors and kids. Let your child pick a tag and go shopping with them for that gift.
Go to the grocery store and buy food for the food bank. They are in serious need these days with the struggling economy.
Every community has a Christmas concert, play or pageant. Find out where one is and go see it. Take the whole family. Take a friend. There is nothing like watching kids reenact the Christmas story or sing carols to lift your spirits.
Do you sing in a choir by chance? How about arranging a visit to one of our local retirement homes or hospitals? Just a few songs could make a difference for someone. Caroling is great fun.
If you are anything like me, you are tired of tragedies, political antics, bad news and bad behavior. You are sick of social media, gossip, misrepresentations and lies.
And so, at the risk of sounding like Pollyanna or Santa, instead of focusing on all the negative, I challenge you to immerse yourself in the season. Count your blessings and experience the true spirit of Christmas.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.