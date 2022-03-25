When it comes to building bridges, repairing roads or expanding highways, Idaho’s elected leaders can hardly avoid stumbling over each other in the rush to spend federal money on those projects.
It’s an investment in helping more people get to work.
It allows the more efficient movement of Idaho’s goods and services.
And it means more prosperity and an expanding economy.
Think of child care in the same way.
It’s just as much a part of the state’s infrastructure. Working parents depend on it. So do their employers. Without an ample supply of quality, affordable child care, these parents can’t engage in the workforce — and businesses are left scrambling to hire and retain employees.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Idaho was struggling to meet those parents’ needs.
A Bipartisan Policy Center analysis said the state required services for 74,670 children, but had space for only 55,850.
Within north central Idaho, the gap between supply and demand for child care broke down as follows:
l Nez Perce County — 17%.
l Latah County — 23.7%.
l Idaho County — 36.3%.
l Clearwater County — 5%.
l Lewis County — 37.4%.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care business model has endured one upheaval after another. The initial lockdown closed many centers and kept their clients at home. As the economy resumed, child care operators faced a staffing shortage. Often, they could not compete in the surging labor market because, unlike most businesses, child care centers lack price elasticity. Were they to raise their own staff’s wages, centers could not pass along the higher costs without parents deciding to simply remain home.
Among them were two of Rep. Caroline Troy’s four daughters.
The Genesee Republican drew on that experience Wednesday in pursuing a follow up to last year’s package that allocated federal funds toward retention stipends for child care workers.
This latest plan would spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand capacity. With that, employers or child care operators could apply for grants through the state Workforce Development Council to remodel, expand or construct new facilities. Idaho’s share came to $50 million, but conservative lawmakers have scaled back to a $15 million program for the current fiscal year.
Among businesses already planning to use it:
l Idaho Forest Group — The company will expand child care opportunities for its employees in two communities — and possibly more.
l Idaho National Laboratory at Idaho Falls — INL has several partnerships in mind, including one that will involve construction of a new day care center this spring.
l New Meadows School District — The rural district is running into obstacles recruiting teachers because they can’t find suitable child care. It’s looking to work with a private partner.
The measure is now on its way to Gov. Brad Little’s desk, but the House vote was too close for comfort — 38 to 32. In other words, without the support of the chamber’s dozen Democrats, the measure would have failed.
Joining Troy in voting for it were Reps. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock. Among those voting no were the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow.
Most Republicans continue to harp about spending federal money and complain about working mothers.
Chief among them was Idaho Freedom Foundation acolyte Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who puts ideological purity above everything, especially the well-being of working parents and their children.
“I belong to a political party with the platform that says it is the responsibility of the families to take care of children, not government programs and that the families are better at nurturing and taking care of kids than government,” Nate said. “Government having a role in the day care process and government as baby sitting is less nurturing than the family. We should do everything we can to encourage families to be able to take care of their kids and not add to government programs that take kids out of families for hours a day.”
Talk about a pompous ideologue who is blind to how skyrocketing rents and $4.50 a gallon gas is forcing both parents to work outside the home just to make ends meet.
But this is not a new story. Last year, GOP ideologues capsized a three-year, $18 million federal grant meant to help jump start quality early childhood education programs in one of the remaining half-dozen states that spends none of its own resources toward that endeavor.
People like Nate have no problems taking federal money to build a safer bridge. But they get overwrought every time someone suggests spending federal money to keep a child safe. — M.T.