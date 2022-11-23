This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, served on the Idaho Falls School District 91 board for 12 years. He’s been through a number of cycles of school building evolutions.
He sees the problem with trying to fund huge school building construction projects. He saw District 91’s $250 million bond proposal go down in the Nov. 8 election, gaining 58% approval from district voters but still short of the supermajority required for passage.
“Any time we impose a tax on ourselves, it’s a very serious discussion and I certainly respect those who feel differently, but I also know those people want the best for our students,” Lent said in an interview with the Post Register. “In my opinion, there is an answer. We can work together as a community and I think eventually we’ll get new schools.”
Lent is part of a legislative working group, serving as co-chairman, which includes 10 lawmakers from both houses and both parties that has held three meetings with another meeting coming up this week at the state Capitol, working to come up with a proposal to change Idaho’s system for funding school buildings.
Lent points out that the state Supreme Court has said several times during the last 25 years that adequate school funding is the responsibility — as defined in the Idaho Constitution — of the Legislature to adequately fund school facilities.
“It’s been kicked around so many years,” he said. “The problem we’re facing today, especially with escalating building costs, is that many of our communities don’t have the bonding capacity or the population to pass these large bonds without a somewhat significant tax increase property tax-wise.”
Lent said the group’s attempt is to go back in and benchmark the approaches of other states and see if they can come up with an Idaho solution that fits local communities and school systems as well as fund Idaho schools in a way that doesn’t put all of the pressure primarily on local property taxes.
He sees the creation of more school funding inequity between larger metropolitan areas and the state’s rural areas, and he says it’s becoming evident in their facilities with schools in Salmon and Clark County as examples, seeing that Clark County with a population of fewer than 1,200 couldn’t hope to pass an $18 million bond to build a new elementary school.
A major hurdle is the supermajority.
“That’s a fairly tall standard for this kind of an election,” Lent said. “We’re looking very seriously at addressing the supermajority, the problem being it’s a constitutional requirement, which is quite a heavy lift to get all the way to constitutional change, so we’re looking at other options to provide ways for the state to have a higher participation with our districts that might encourage our communities to pass that at a higher rate than 58%.”
He said having the state play a larger role in the financing and at the same time taking money off from the property tax locally provides a good incentive for communities to pass bonds even at the supermajority level.
“I do read the words of the last reading from the Supreme Court that very specifically says it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to provide funding other than primarily depending on local property taxes,” Lent said. “With that from the Supreme Court and how I read the constitution, it’s my belief that the Legislature does have a greater role that we need to define and fulfill when it comes to school facility funding.”
Lent said his group has made tremendous progress in the last three months and is on track to have a formal report — if not draft legislation — to the upcoming Legislature with a path forward to addressing the problem.
“It may not be the path that all people agree to or think is correct but our responsibility was to go out and define a path forward for the Legislature and that’s what we’re going to do and we’ll have that by the first of the year,” he added.
The components to that path could include any or all of what Lent calls a handful of leading approaches or strategies to a solution, including standardized building designs, modifications to the bond levy equalization approach, redirecting state endowment funds to a line item facility building fund, or a local impact fee for schools.
The answer may have multiple prongs to it and provide flexibility for districts, he said.
“Something may include all of those or just utilize one of those,” Lent said. “What we’re doing in the next few weeks is deciding just how narrow we can make that decision.”
Most districts in the state have issues, he noted. The state conducted a survey last year and determined there was $800 million worth of back maintenance that isn’t being done on school buildings in the state. Some facilities are becoming structurally unsafe, he said.
“That should be a priority along with school security,” Lent said. “In the meantime, our schools get older every day. Our approach will be state participation aligning with repair, remodel or rebuild in that sequence. Eventually everything has to be replaced. We certainly understand the value of having buildings go as far and as long as they can but we have to realize that the day will come when they have to be replaced. And if we’re smart and good stewards with our state tax dollars, we’ll have a plan in place that equitably helps our communities and more specifically helps our students have the best outcomes possible for their educational experience.”
What we get from this group is a realization that there is a definite need when it comes to properly funding facilities in the state. Buildings only have a certain life span.
The time to take these needs very seriously is now. The legislative working group is a step in the right direction. It will be up to the Legislature as a whole to follow that path.