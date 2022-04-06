Tax relief means different things to different people.
Are you spending most of the money you make on necessities — food, transportation and rent?
Then, in your case, relief takes the form of some break in the sales tax — such as lifting it from the purchase of food items. That’s something Idaho Republicans have been promising ever since they passed a permanent 20 percent increase in the rate, bringing it to 6 cents on every dollar, in 2006.
Based on one reading of Boise State University’s public policy survey, you’re among nearly one of every five Idahoans who believe they would benefit from that kind of change.
If you own your home, you’ve been buffeted by Idaho’s volcanic housing market. As the value of your residence expands, so has your property tax. Behind the scenes, however, lawmakers have aggravated the situation by shifting more of the tax burden on to people like you to the benefit of those who own commercial and industrial property, rental units and second homes.
Obviously, relief for you is spelled property tax reduction. According to the BSU poll, that defines about 38 percent of Idahoans.
If you’re part of a corporate hierarchy or make a comfortable living that allows you to buy luxuries and make investments, then holding on to more of it means keeping an eye on income taxes. You’re also more likely to vote and make contributions to political campaigns.
The BSU poll suggests 37.4 percent of Idahoans fall into this category.
In other words, this is not an either/or question where the plurality wins.
Each group has its own distinct needs.
But that’s not how Gov. Brad Little and the GOP-led Legislature saw it.
Before they even settled into their offices in January, this crew rushed through a $600 million income tax break. It offered a paltry $75 rebate to many Idahoans while reserving the bulk of the benefits for the wealthy and corporations. For added measure, they made the income tax more regressive.
With so much of the state’s $1.9 billion surplus allocated to income tax cuts, there was nothing left for the growing family that spends at least $200 a week on food. On top of that, another $600 will go to sales taxes each year. With inflation running close to 8 percent, that tax bill could expand by about $75 a year.
And how did the Legislature help them?
It expanded the grocery tax credit by $20. But the credit won’t apply to purchases made before Jan. 1 — and collecting the money means waiting until income tax returns are filed in 2024.
Homeowners should get prepared for sticker shock. The first round comes in the spring when assessments will reflect yet another year of wild inflation in the housing market. The second comes later in the year when tax bills arrive.
Making things worse is the Legislature’s refusal to correct its blunder six years ago to freeze the Homestead Exemption. That measure is designed to shield half of a modest home’s valuation from taxation. But if it’s not indexed for inflation, it loses its efficacy. The maximum value is fixed at $125,000. Last year, the State Tax Commission said it was $49,229 short. That’s why two of three owner-occupied dwellings in Idaho are now outside the full umbrella of the Homestead Exemption, meaning they’re taxed more than they should be.
Think of property taxes as a ratio: If one group pays more, another is going to pay less.
Last year, homeowners saw their share of the property tax burden rise to 71 percent. It was less than 61 percent just a decade ago.
So who benefits? Owners of commercial and industrial property, landlords and people with second homes are paying less than they otherwise would.
This year’s investments in public schools and money for all-day kindergarten might alleviate some of the record $218.2 million taxpayers shell out on supplemental levies. By assuming the responsibility for the criminal defense of indigent clients, the state will lower property tax burdens on the margins. But none of that addresses the tax shift lawmakers have willingly inflicted on the homeowner.
With so much money at their disposal, lawmakers could have helped everybody a little bit. Instead, everyone except the heavy hitters will lose ground once more.
And while Idaho’s booming today, the economy is facing new headwinds — inflation, rising interest rates and war.
Lawmakers may well have squandered an opportunity that will not soon come their way again. — M.T.