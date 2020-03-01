Watching Idaho’s Department of Correction prepare to ship more than 1,000 overflow state inmates to a now-shuttered private prison in Colorado, you’d think it’s a done deal.
There’s even a timetable. As Tommy Simmons of the Idaho Press reported last week, the state will ship 250 Idahoans to the CoreCivic-owned Kit Carson Correctional Facility at Burlington, Colo., by June 30. Then it would add another 650 during the following year.
Sure, the state has a troubled history with the owners of Kit Carson, CoreCivic, otherwise known as Corrections Corporation of America. But there is no more room in the state system or even in the overcrowded county jails.
What’s curious here, however, is how Idaho is taking Colorado for granted, especially since the law in that state gives Corrections Director Dean Williams the final say.
In that state, they take a dim view of what they call “diesel therapy,” otherwise known as trucking your problems out of state.
A recent Public Policy Polling survey found 64 percent of Coloradans want Williams to block Idaho’s bid to transfer its prisoners to their state and reopen Kit Carson; only 20 percent think he should approve.
Williams answers to a governor, Jared Polis, who pledged to close down his state’s remaining private prisons — a move supported by 58 percent.
Has anyone asked why a state with about 3,000 of its own inmates in private prisons would want to expand that population by another 1,000?
Have they inquired into why Colorado’s Legislature just passed a bill — which Polis is expected to sign — requiring Williams to develop criteria that looks after his state’s health, safety and financial interests before deciding? The measure also authorizes the corrections director to shut down Kit Carson and send Idaho’s inmates home with 60 days notice.
Have they looked into why their proposal for Kit Carson is drawing determined opposition from the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition? The coalition has poked more than a few holes in that plan. For instance:
l Idaho’s intention to transfer some close-custody — or higher security — prisoners to Kit Carson is illegal. Colorado law prohibits housing higher security inmates in typically understaffed private prisons.
l Kit Carson held no more than 800 inmates between 2010 and 2016, although it had space for many more, because of chronic staff shortages. Since then, the labor market has tightened considerably, so finding staff will be even more difficult for the prison contractor. Under those circumstances, why would Colorado allow another state to fill Kit Carson with even more prisoners?
l To house Colorado prisoners, that state pays CoreCivic $57.94 per inmate per day. The prisoner contractor would get much richer with the Idaho deal — earning $75.50 per inmate per day.
But the risk is all on Colorado’s side. In the event an Idaho inmate commits a crime while in that state, he would be prosecuted and convicted in Colorado courts — and then become a ward of that state’s prison system. In the event of a riot, it would be up to Colorado state police and local first responders to restore order. Any lawsuits that follow would inevitably involve Colorado — and its taxpayers.
That last point is no hypothetical matter.
Between 1999 and 2010, the state suffered through four major disturbances involving out-of-state inmates detained in its private prisons. In 1999, Washington inmates rioted at the CoreCivic-owned Crowley County Correctional Facility. In 2004, inmates from Washington and Wyoming rioted at Crowley County. Five years later, inmates from Arizona created what was described as a security disturbance at the CoreCivic-owned Huerfano Correctional Facility. And then a decade ago, Alaskan inmates rioted at the Geo Group-owned Hudson Correctional Facility.
All of which triggers one more of the coalition’s concerns. To meet its financial obligations to CoreCivic, Idaho wants the option to house inmates from yet another state at Kit Carson. That practice of comingling inmates from different cultures set off the 2004 Crowley County riots when Washington and Wyoming inmates clashed. Fires left four of the prison’s five units uninhabitable. It became Colorado’s biggest prison riot in more than 50 years.
It’s not just liability that has Colorado on edge about the plan.The people of that state did the hard work of reforming their criminal sentencing and judicial systems to reduce the prison population from a high of about 22,860 in 2010 to about 19,560 today, a drop of 14.5 percent. Seven prisons have closed.
Idaho has done none of that. In fact, the modest steps toward reforming Idaho’s parole system were reversed. As a result, the number of people locked up in Idaho is growing three times faster than the population as a whole.
So Coloradans are right to demand a pair of answers:
l If the Gem State does come to Kit Carson, will it ever leave?
l And why should they rescue a state that has done virtually nothing to reform its criminal justice system? — M.T.