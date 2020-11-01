In a year like this, only Johnny Cash will do

We are on the verge of what I think every American will agree is the most important presidential election of this century and the last century, too. In reality, there is a lot at stake.
For starters this is the most bizarre race for the president in our nation’s history. President Donald Trump has been everything and anything but a politician the last four years. Or has he really been one all along?
The other, Democrat Joseph Biden, was a vice president for eight years who has been in Washington, D.C., for 47 years. He seems like he is not all there, mentally. His cheese has been off his sandwich for some time. He does not even remember ordering a sandwich.
We are in the final stretch now. If you have not voted yet, that’s on you. If you have not made up your mind by now, that’s on you, too.
The polls say Biden is winning almost by the same numbers as four years ago with Hillary Clinton waxing Trump.
Wink, wink.
What’s at stake? Our republic for sure. So is the future of all Americans and the American way of life, too. This is a way of life built during 244-plus years. It is still the best hope for freedom the world has ever seen. It’s not always been pretty or peaceful to its citizens during our history and even today. But it’s still the best place on this planet to live and work toward achieving the American dream. Despite our faults as humans and Americans, we have always worked together to try and make it better, to grow, change and evolve.
How about an organized communist revolution? That’s at stake, too.
Black Lives Matter is run by avowed trained Marxists — also known as communists.
Uncle Bernie Sanders went to Moscow for his honeymoon. Connect the names, folks. It’s not that hard. Where do you get formal Marxism training? Do any of you hang out with avowed communists, Nazis or white supremacists?
Never in the history of this great nation have we had so many people voting this early. As this is being written, it’s more than 75 million.
Never has this nation been attacked by chemical warfare, employing a virus to kill about 250,000 here and infect millions more. China did the world a solid injury.
Never before have humans had access to massive information and disinformation. Never before have so many Americans’ and some media’s First Amendment rights been impacted by big technology. Google, Twitter, YouTube, Fakebook and others behind the Silicon Curtain, as in “The Wizard of Oz,” are censoring news, editing information, controlling words, ideas, thoughts and conversations while refusing to cover and report factual, impactful news. Congress gave them a pass. They are private companies.
Never before has there been so much confusion about our voting process, where we can vote or how we can vote. Idaho still has all three formats — in-person, absentee and mail. Just go vote, please.
Last Sunday working in my yard doing fall cleanup, this great hit came on the radio.
I will leave you with this great American’s words. This is really what’s at stake Tuesday.
“Ragged Old Flag” was written by Johnny Cash in 1974:
“I walked through a county courthouse square.
“On a park bench an old man was sitting there.
“I said, ‘Your old courthouse is kinda run down.’
“He said, ‘Naw, it’ll do for our little town.’
“I said, ‘Your old flagpole has leaned a little bit.
“ ‘And that’s a ragged old flag you got hanging on it.’
“He said, ‘Have a seat,’ and I sat down.
“ ‘Is this the first time you’ve been to our little town?’
“I said, ‘I think it is.’
“He said, ‘I don’t like to brag.
“ ‘But we’re kinda proud of that ragged old flag.’
“ ‘You see, we got a little hole in that flag there when
Washington took it across the Delaware.
“ ‘And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key
Sat watching it, writing, ‘Say can you see.’
“ ‘And it got a bad rip in New Orleans,
With Packingham and Jackson tuggin’ at its seams.’
“ ‘And it almost fell at the Alamo,
“ ‘Beside the Texas flag, but she waved on though.
“ ‘She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville.
“ ‘And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill.
“ ‘There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg.
“ ‘And the south wind blew hard on that ragged old flag.’
“ ‘On Flanders Field in World War One,
“ ‘She got a big hole from a Bertha gun.
“ ‘She turned blood red in World War Two.
“ ‘She hung limp and low a time or two.
“ ‘She was in Korea and Vietnam.
“ ‘She went where she was sent by Uncle Sam.’
“ ‘She waved from our ships upon the Briny foam.
“ ‘And now they’ve about quit waving her back here at home.
“ ‘In her own good land, here she’s been abused.
“ ‘She’s been burned, dishonored, denied and refused.
“ ‘And the government for which she stands.
“ ‘Is scandalized throughout the land.
“ ‘And she’s getting threadbare and wearing thin.
“ ‘But she’s in good shape for the shape she’s in.
“ ‘ ‘Cause she’s been through the fire before.
“ And I believe she can take a whole lot more.’
“ ‘So we raise her up every morning.
“ ‘We take her down every night.
“ ‘We don’t let her touch the ground and we fold her up right.
“ ‘On second thought, I do like to brag.
“ ‘ ‘Cause I’m mighty proud of that ragged old flag.’ ”
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.