For nearly three decades, Idaho has been a one-party state where the winner of the Republican primary election — no matter who — usually went on to win office in the November general election.
Too bad nobody votes in that primary.
Well, almost nobody votes in it.
Amid all the hoopla concerning the competing slate of right-wing and establishment candidates in the May 17 GOP primary, voter turnout was hardly impressive. About 32.4% of registered voters bothered to show up, compared to 32.6% in Idaho’s last midterm primary four years ago.
Put another way, about 22% of Idaho’s voting-age population cared to weigh in on the future of their state.
After reaching a peak of nearly 31% of the voting-age public in 1980 — thanks to the massive voter mobilization efforts between the Frank Church and Steve Symms campaigns for the U.S. Senate that year — voter participation in the primary has drifted to as low as nearly 15% in 2016.
And while voters merely ratify the primary results in November, they still tend to turn out in much greater numbers for the general election. In 2020, nearly 66% of the eligible voters cast a ballot then — the highest since 1992.
What that means, of course, is that a small sliver of Idahoans calls the shots.
For instance:
l If you rounded up all the votes cast for U.S. Senate in the primary, including Republicans, Democrats and third party candidates, incumbent Mike Crapo was essentially reelected by fewer than 13% of the voting-age public.
l Gov. Brad Little was renominated with about one of every 10 eligible voters in this state.
l House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, won the GOP contest for lieutenant governor with about 9.2% of Idaho’s voting-age population.
l The GOP nominee for secretary of state, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, drew about 8.5% of the people qualified to vote in this state.
l Former Congressman Raul Labrador was nominated and probably elected attorney general with about 10.2% of the electorate.
l Debbie Critchfield, the Republican choice for state superintendent of public instruction, collected about 8% of the voting-age public.
The smaller group of Idahoans who vote in primary elections does not have all that much in common with those who stay home and wait for the fall.
Primary election voters are more partisan and ideological. That’s a big reason why Idaho’s politics have incessantly tilted more toward the liking of Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman as well as the Kootenai County and Bonneville County Republican central committees.
It’s not for lack of trying. Over the years, Idaho election officials have sought to make voting more accessible with same-day election registration, no-excuse absentee ballots and early voting. But it’s no match against the effects of negative campaigning — which turns off voters — not to mention the overt voter suppression tactics, most notably closing Idaho’s GOP primary to anyone not willing to affiliate as a Republican.
One thing has worked. In the midst of the pandemic two years ago, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney implemented an all-absentee ballot primary. Voters responded positively. Why not draw on that lesson and expand the kind of mail-in voting that enables people to do their research and make selections in the comfort of their homes?
If the choice placed before most voters is between two versions of the GOP, why not allow more of them to make that decision in November? All that’s needed is a primary election that elevates the top two vote-getters — which most often but not always would be two Republicans — to the general election.
Achieving that, however, is going to depend on the public insisting those changes get made — unless, of course, most of them don’t mind being ignored. — M.T.