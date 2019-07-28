Idaho’s economy is red hot.
Businesses and people are coming to the Gem State from everywhere.
Unemployment is at near record-low levels.
So why are the state’s tax collections falling short?
And why is Idaho dipping into its rainy day accounts to pay public school bills?
As the state closed the books on its fiscal cycle last month, its tax collections came in about $15.7 million short. That’s a rounding error in a $3.6 billion budget. But consider the following:
l Personal income tax collections came in $112.67 million below expectations. The culprit is the 2018 income tax cut Republican legislators insisted on passing — even though they were skating on thin ice. They did not know how a lower rate and a drastically altered definition of taxable income would affect the state’s coffers.
As the shortfall mounted, lawmakers blamed withholding anomalies. Things would balance out once tax bills were due in April. So far, it has not happened.
Just as likely is this explanation — the GOP-led Legislature underestimated the costs. It would not be the first time. Lawmakers put the price tag at $105 million; the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy placed the figure at closer to $179 million.
l Corporate income tax collections went through the roof. As the fiscal year closed, corporations paid almost $60 million more than projected. But that may not last. Virtually unheralded and with minimal opposition, lawmakers earlier this year passed along another tax break to multinational corporations doing business in Idaho. By one estimate, that could cost the state $290.9 million during the next decade.
That doesn’t mean the state is short of money. It simply did not have as much as expected.
There is one wrinkle, however.
When lawmakers cobbled together the public school budget, they didn’t count on so many children showing up. Providing more teachers, busing and programs added up to more than $30 million. So the Public Education Stabilization Fund — meant to keep schools afloat during a recession — dropped from $93.8 million to $62.2 million.
The money to pay this year’s enrollment spike comes from a one-time source. But the expense is ongoing and will demand a permanent slice of future tax revenues. Those students will remain in classrooms for many years to come.
On top of that will come whatever public education innovations Gov. Brad Little’s public school task force recommends. Where will that money come from?
Where will the state find the estimated $100 million to remove the sales tax from groceries?
Public schools are not the only state-provided service stretched thin by population growth. Idaho will have to do something to alleviate its overcrowded prisons and its overworked law enforcement. Higher education will need more support.
How will Idaho pay for that?
And if personal income tax collections are uncertain now, what will happen when the inevitable economic slowdown arrives — and state revenues begin to falter?
All of which takes on the dimensions of an all-too-familiar pattern in this state.
Time after time, lawmakers hand out tax breaks that prove to be unsustainable. When a recession strikes, their response is to blame public spending programs for the budget deficits.
The last time around, even Idaho’s public schools shared in the pain.
Intentionally or not, they usually cut these programs so deeply that even a modest economic uptick lends a budget surplus. It’s a mirage, of course, because schools remain overcrowded or understaffed; college tuition continues to rise and state prison inmates find themselves shipped off to private prisons on the other side of the country.
But a mirage is good enough to trigger clamoring for another round of tax cuts. And the cycle begins anew.
Is it any wonder why Idaho never seems to get out of the hole it’s been digging itself into? — M.T.